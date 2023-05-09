✕ Close Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies

The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues for another week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.

The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

On Monday, jurors were shown chilling text messages between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell around the time of the murders of their spouses and her two children.

In one message in August, Ms Vallow wrote: “We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.” The following month, Tylee and JJ were killed.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Boyce ruled that the court will stream the verdict of the high-profile case once it’s reached.