Lori Vallow trial - live: Court hears chilling ‘demons’ comments as judge allows livestream of verdict
Lori Vallow’s trial is not being streamed on court TV. After Idaho case, she faces new trial for murder of husband Charles Vallow in Arizona
Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues for another week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
On Monday, jurors were shown chilling text messages between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell around the time of the murders of their spouses and her two children.
In one message in August, Ms Vallow wrote: “We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.” The following month, Tylee and JJ were killed.
On Tuesday, Judge Steven Boyce ruled that the court will stream the verdict of the high-profile case once it’s reached.
The James and Elena Story
According to the prosecution, Chad Daybell wrote the story of “James and Elena” to mirror their life events — Lori and Chad referred to themselves as “Elena” and “James,” respectively.
“In the James and Elena story, it beings on October 26 and there are multiple images on October 26 of Chad and Lori at a conference in St. George, Utah. Chad Daybell was a speaker at the conference,” FBI Tactical Specialist Nicole Heiderman told the jury, according to East Idaho News.
Lori Vallow’s trial verdict will be live streamed with video
Will Lori Vallow take the stand in her murder trial?
Lori’s defence team tell Judge Boyce that they will wait until the prosecution rests their case to make a decision.
Day 25 of trial to begin shortly
Today we’re expecting to hear from Attorney General Investigator Nicholas Edwards.
Mr Edwards wrote a report that was not allowed in as evidence by Judge Boyce over concerns that it was too similar to a closing argument.
However, the jury will hear excerpts of the report.
Key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Lori Vallow is at the centre of a bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial:
