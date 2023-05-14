Lori Vallow verdict – live: Chad Daybell trial and Arizona charges loom after Tammy, Tylee and JJ get justice
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of her two children and conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.
The jury of seven men and five women reached a verdict at around 11.45am on Friday after nearly seven hours of deliberations at the Ada County Courthouse, Boise, Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that they have submitted a request to extradite Vallow to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to her niece.
Vallow to be prosecuted for attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona has announced that in addition to pursuing charges against Lori Vallow over the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, they also plan to prosecute her in the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.
Lori Vallow faces charge for attempted murder of niece’s husband Brandon Boudreaux
Friday’s verdict not an end to sprawling case as attempted murder charge looms in Arizona
Vallow has been convicted of murder — what happens next?
The guilty verdict may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, but the saga is still far from over.
Rachel Sharp reports.
What new evidence was presented during the Lori Vallow trial?
As the case headed to trial, there were many gaps in the public’s knowledge despite intense reporting by the media and the cross-jurisdictional nature of the case.
Here are the key revelations from the prosecution’s case against Vallow.
What did Lori Vallow do?
Who were the key actors and witnesses in the Lori Vallow trial?
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
Vallow to be extradited to Arizona, prosecutors announce after Idaho trial
Convicted child killer Lori Vallow is expected to be extradited to Arizona following her sentencing for the murder of her two youngest children in Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her doomsday preacher husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that they have submitted a request to extradite Vallow to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow.
With Vallow silent, only version of events is that told by state of Idaho
Lori Vallow was silent when authorities demanded to know where her missing children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were.
She wouldn’t speak when their remains were found – Tylee hacked to pieces and burned, JJ still in his red pyjamas – in shallow graves on her new husband Chad Daybell’s property.
She refused to give any answers when confronted by her distraught surviving child, sister and other loved ones as they begged her to tell them the truth in heartbreaking jailhouse phone calls.
She even continued to stay quiet over the next three years as she was hit with new charges for the murders of her fourth husband Charles Vallow and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, spent time in a psychiatric facility and had her case severed from her alleged co-conspirator.
And now, even as she stares down the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars, she is still silent.
Timeline of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s case
Rachel Sharp compiled a timeline of this sprawling, tragic, and bizarre case.
Bizarre moments from the Ada County Courthouse
Beyond the testimony, there were some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom.
JJ Vallow’s family send powerful message to convicted ‘cult mom’
The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow sent a powerful message to his mother Lori Vallow after she was convicted of all charges in the murders of the seven-year-old boy, his sister Tylee Ryan, 16, and Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke to reporters outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out.
Recap: Lori Vallow shows no reaction as she’s convicted of all charges
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two youngest children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife in a shocking doomsday plot that has horrified the nation for the last three years.
Sentencing will take place in 90 days.
Rachel Sharp has been following the case.
