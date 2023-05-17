✕ Close Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The lone holdout juror in Lori Vallow’s murder trial has revealed why he changed his mind to convict the mother last week.

Saul Hernandez sat down with Good Morning America on Tuesday, four days after Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and of conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, 49, her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, at Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

Mr Hernandez said when the jury began deliberating, he was the only one unconvinced that the prosecution had proved its case.

But over the course of just seven hours of deliberation, Mr Hernandez said it became clear to him that Vallow is guilty.

During the trial, he said he found it “hard to look at” Vallow as more and more gruelling evidence emerged.

“Growing up, we’re taught good and bad, God and evil, and I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil,” he said.

Mr Hernandez said he was ‘disgusted’ by photos of Vallow and Mr Daybell smiling through their beach wedding just weeks after the kids were killed.