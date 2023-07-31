Lori Vallow sentencing - live: ‘Cult mom’ gets life in prison after claiming murder victims are ‘very happy’
Latest updates as Vallow faces sentencing in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho
Lori Vallow gives court statement as she faces life in prison
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow is back in court today to be sentenced for the murders of her two children in a dramatic case that gripped the nation.
Vallow, 50, was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished without a trace in September 2019. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.
The verdict came after prosecutors convinced a jury that Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with her brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.
Before the sentence is handed down, the court will hear victim impact statements from several family members devastated by the harrowing saga that’s seen countless twists and turns over four years.
Vallow has the right to appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court within 42 days.
The hearing concludes.
Vallow appeared to show no emotion according to those in court.
Vallow will never be free again.
Three of her life sentences will run consecutively.
Lori Vallow sentenced to life with no parole
Vallow is sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for the murders of her children, Tylee and JJ.
She is also sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for the three conspiracy charges of conspiracy to murder her children and Tammy Daybell.
Vallow is also sentenced to five years fixed, and five years indeterminate for the grand theft charge.
“You may not believe to this day that you’ve done anything wrong but I don’t believe a God in any religion would want to have this happened what happened here.”
“Tammy Daybell was murdered as a result of your conspiracy. She was by all accounts a happy, healthy mother and wife and you were out shopping for wedding rings to marry her husband while she was still alive. You were planning a wedding. You haven’t shown any remorse for any of your actions.”
“JJ and Tylee’s lives were cut way too short because of you...It is a loss for everyone that you took them away from this world. It is the most shocking things I can imagine that a mother killed their own children and you simply have no remorse for it. There is no remorse for what you did.”
Judge Boyce says she used the “blood money” from the deaths of her children to fund a new life in Hawaii as the search for her children went on.
He notes: “You wanted to be excused and not have to watch the evidence and were find to let everyone else in the courtroom — including the jurors — sit through that.”
While commending the jury for keeping their emotions in check, he observes that they had disgust on their faces when they saw pictures of Lori and Chad in Hawaii while her children were buried in shallow graves.
There are images he will never get out of his mind and he was just seeing pictures whereas law enforcement had to see all this in person.
“You came here from east Idaho where I’ve spent my life and came here from somewhere else to make your children disappear. You removed your children, alienated them from friends and family. You moved to Rexburg — a community where you could find 1,000 random families to take your children — and you brought them here to murder them. You had so many other options. You chose the most evil and destructive path possible. You killed those children to remove them as obstacles and profit financially. You justified all this to go down a bizarre religious rabbit hole and clearly you are still there.”
“Having considered all the evidence I saw at trial, it’s been a difficult task for me to narrow down and articulate all the aggravating factors because there are so many here.”
Judge Boyce continues: “You’ve been convicted of and committed the more serious crimes possible and those crimes deserve the most serious punishment.”
Judge Boyce explains the factors he considers in handing down a sentence including the likelihood to re-offend, time served, and her life story.
He adds that he also considered Vallow’s mental health and notes that she has been diagnosed with mental disorders and her own family has said she is not the person they knew. The change occurred when she met Chad Daybell.