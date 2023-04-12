Louisville bank shooting – live: Bodycam shows police confronting and fatally shooting gunman
Louisville police have released bodycam video footage of officers confronting and fatally shooting gunman Connor Sturgeon.
Officials say that it took around nine minutes from the moment Sturgeon took his first shot to being killed at the scene by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
Earlier it was revealed that Sturgeon legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the Louisville bank shooting days before the attack.
Democratic Kentucky Rep Morgan McGarvey attacked Republican colleagues for failing to act on gun violence.
It comes after police dispatch audio revealed Sturgeon left a chilling final voicemail message detailing his plans for the massacre.
In the audio, a dispatcher is heard relaying to police on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.
Sturgeon ultimately shot 13 people, killing five of them: Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.
A vigil in honour of the victims will be held today.
The victims: Tommy Elliott
Thomas “Tommy” Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president of commercial real estate at Old National Bank.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Elliott was one of his closest friends. “Tommy Elliot helped me … to become governor,” Mr Beshear said at Monday’s news conference.
“He gave me advice on being a good dad… he was an incredible friend,” the governor said, his voice shaking with emotion.
“The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again”.
Elliott, the former chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board, was reportedly threatened with arrest in 2016 when he refused to resign at the direction of then-Governor Matt Bevin. Elliott was appointed to the board by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear.
Former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he had also known Elliott for 40 years. They became close friends, and when Mr Fischer launched his first bid to be mayor, Elliott signed on to be his campaign finance manager and remained with him for the rest of his political career.
Mr Fischer said Elliott was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two stepdaughters.
‘Self-esteem’
After high school, Sturgeon went on to attend the University of Alabama to study finance, before moving to Louisville.
While a student in Alabama, he detailed his struggles with self-esteem and making friends.
In a 2018 university essay for the university, seen by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon wrote about his plan to “improve myself as a whole”.
“My self-esteem has long been a problem for me,” he wrote.
“As a late bloomer in middle and high school, I struggled to a certain extent to fit in, and this has given me a somewhat negative self-image that persists today.
“Making friends has never been especially easy, so I have more experience than most in operating alone. Furthermore, college has introduced a whole new atmosphere and new challenges, so it is easy to feel like I am not doing as well as I should be.”
He continued: “This semester, however, I think I have begun to mature socially and am beginning to see improvement in this area. I have found that taking time out to take stock of how I feel and what I can do to feel better has helped me be more social and in turn feel better about myself.”
Star basketball player who suffered concussions
In high school, Sturgeon was a star basketball player who is said to have suffered many concussions.
His family lived in Greenville, Indiana, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal, and he graduated from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.
He played basketball, football and running track at the school.
His father was a coach on the basketball team and Sturgeon earned the nickname “Mr Floyd Central”.
A former classmate told The Daily Beast that Sturgeon suffered multiple concussions while playing football – so much so that he wore a helmet on the basketball court.
“We played football together in eighth grade. He was out most of the year because he had multiple concussions,” the former classmate, who did not want to be named, said.
“Then he had a couple more in high school.”
The classmate said he wondered if his injuries were linked to Monday’s shooting given the wider awareness around Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) today.
Kentucky Democrat slams Republicans for ‘banning books and pronouns’ while gun violence soars
Kentucky Democratic Rep Morgan McGarvey slammed Republicans for “banning books and pronouns” while ignoring gun violence after the Louisville bank shooting.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr McGarvey attacked lawmakers who oppose gun control for leaving law enforcement hamstrung to stop mass shootings before they begin.
“We don’t have the tools on the books to deal with someone who is an imminent danger to themselves or to others,” Mr McGarvey said on Tuesday. “We can do this. We can come together at the federal level working with each other to solve this problem, which is impacting all of us in a uniquely American way, and get universal background checks, so that people who shouldn’t have a gun can’t buy one, that we are taking weapons of war off of our streets, that we are helping people who are in crisis.”
“That is not a political issue. But it becomes one when Kentucky Republicans would rather ban books and pronouns and then make Kentucky a sanctuary state for weapons. We are hurting,” he added.
Mayor says Louisville murder weapon will be back on streets under state’s current law
The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, Democrat Craig Greenberg, slammed the state’s gun laws during a press briefing after the bank shooting that left five dead.
Mr Greenberg was speaking on Tuesday after Monday’s assault on Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
“To those in the national media that are joining us here today, this may be even more shocking than it is to those of us locally who know this and are dealing with this,” Mr Greenberg said.
“But under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbours and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off. Think about that,” he added.
“That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day, under Kentucky’s current law,” he said. “My administration has already taken action to remove the firing pin before turning confiscated guns over to the state. Because that’s all that the current law allows us to do.”
Chilling messages
The motive for the attack remains unclear but the gunman is said to have left behind ominous warnings about his deadly plans for his family and friends to find.
In the lead-up to the attack, Sturgeon began posting concerning posts on Instagram, according to local reports.
His account, which has since been taken down, included a meme photo captioned: “I know what I have to do but I don’t know if I have the strength to do it”.
“I could burn this whole place down,” read another.
The shooter’s last post before the attack then read: “They won’t listen to words or protests. Let’s see if they hear this.”
Police dispatch audio, released by Broadcastify, also captured the minute-by-minute police response to Monday’s horror attack.
In the audio, the dispatcher is heard relaying to law enforcement officials on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a chilling voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.
Sturgeon had also written a note to his parents and a friend outlining his plans to open fire in the bank, a law enforcement source told CNN.
He then live-streamed his shooting rampage on Instagram on Monday.
Bank worker
Sturgeon was identified by law enforcement as the shooter on Monday afternoon.
According to a LinkedIn account in his name, Sturgeon had worked at the bank as a syndications associate and portfolio banker.
A source told CNN that Sturgeon had worked at the bank for over a year but had been recently notified that he was going to be fired.
Prior to becoming a full-time employee, Sturgeon worked as a summer intern during his time at university.
Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims was on a Microsoft Teams meeting with the executives when the attack unfolded – leaving her helplessly watching her colleagues die.
She said she didn’t personally work with Sturgeon but knew of him because Sturgeon’s father coaches her son’s high school basketball team.
She said she had never seen any signs of violence or threats from the 25-year-old.
“His temperament is pretty low-key. I’ve never seen the kid get angry or upset about anything in public. He was pretty much just relaxed,” she said, describing him as “extremely intelligent” and with “just kind of a monotone personality”.
Police say shooting went on for nine minutes
The shooting went on for about nine minutes, police have said.
Louisville Metro Police Department Lt Col Aaron Crowell told the press on Tuesday that the gunman was “neutralized” about three minutes after the police response began.
“It’s about a nine-minute span from the time he begins his assault,” he said. “And then there’s a few minutes after that, before we get the first call on it. Three minutes after that, when we respond to the scene. And then about three minutes after, we respond, the subject is neutralized.”
LMPD release photos of officers
This undated photo released by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway. They were the officers who initially responded to an active shooting situation at Old National Bank, in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, 10 April, 2023.