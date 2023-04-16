Two dead, four injured in Louisville park just days after bank shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people were killed and another four were wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, after someone fired a gun into a park.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in Chickasaw Park around 9am on Saturday and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, CNN reports.

Four of the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals. One person required surgery and was in critical condition, Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said during a press conference Saturday.

“Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people,” he said.

Police do not yet know who opened fired at the park, and no suspects have been named at this time.

“I want to speak directly to whoever the shooter is,” Mr Humphrey said during the news conference. “Turn yourself in. The best thing for you to do is to turn yourself in. We know that this will not end well. The best case scenario is for you to turn yourself in and stop this.”

The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Louisville’s Old National Bank, where a gunman killed five people and wounded nine others. The bank is approximately five miles from Chickasaw Park.

“This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during the news conference. “On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence. And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence.”

Donna Purvis, a member of the city's Metro Council, also spoke at the conference and said that she was "tired of this.” She added that she was "really at a loss for words" in the wake of the shooting.

Mr Greenberg echoed Ms Purvis' feelings in the wake of the shooting.

“This is not our city. This is not who we are. This is not who we want to be,” the mayor said.