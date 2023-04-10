✕ Close Shooting with ‘multiple casualties’ reported at bank in downtown Louisville

A disgruntled employee has killed four people in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, before they were shot dead on the scene.

The shooting unfolded at around 8.30am on Monday morning at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville when officers responded to reports of a possible active shooter.

Officers arrived on the scene where they encountered the suspect and exchanged gunfire.

The shooter died on the scene though it is currently unclear if they died from a self-inflicted gunshot or by officer fire.

Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five other victims were killed, while six others – including a police officer – were taken to hospital for their injuries.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been named.

Governor Andy Beshear choked up with emotion at a press conference as he revealed that he has “a very close friend that didn’t make it today”. “This is awful,” he said.

Footage posted on social media revealed gunshots ringing out as officers stormed the bank building. Bank workers reportedly took shelter in the vault.