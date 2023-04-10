Louisville shooting — live: ‘Disgruntled employee’ kills four in mass shooting at Kentucky bank
LMPD reported active incident reported near Slugger Field just before 9am today
A disgruntled employee has killed four people in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, before they were shot dead on the scene.
The shooting unfolded at around 8.30am on Monday morning at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville when officers responded to reports of a possible active shooter.
Officers arrived on the scene where they encountered the suspect and exchanged gunfire.
The shooter died on the scene though it is currently unclear if they died from a self-inflicted gunshot or by officer fire.
Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five other victims were killed, while six others – including a police officer – were taken to hospital for their injuries.
Neither the suspect nor the victims have been named.
Governor Andy Beshear choked up with emotion at a press conference as he revealed that he has “a very close friend that didn’t make it today”. “This is awful,” he said.
Footage posted on social media revealed gunshots ringing out as officers stormed the bank building. Bank workers reportedly took shelter in the vault.
What we know so far about victims:
Five people – four victims and the shooter – were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at the bank, according to officials.
Another eight people were injured and are in hospital receiving treatment.
Two of those individuals are in a critical condition, including one police officer who is currently in surgery.
One other officer was also shot in the attack but their condition remains unknown.
Louisville Metro Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said that officers responded to the scene to encounter the suspect still firing shots.
“Officers exchanged gunshots with that suspect and ultimately the suspect did die at the scene. We’re trying to confirm if that suspect died of a self inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers at this time,” he said.
“At least two officers were shot during this exchange of gunfire. One is currently in surgery at university hospital. At least four more victims were confirmed to be deceased inside the location as well as eight that are now currently being treated at the University Hospital – two are critical, one of those being the officer.”
Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear breaks down as he says he lost close friends in shooting
Speaking at the press conference, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear broke down in tears as he says he lost close friends in Monday’s mass shooting at the bank.
“This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today,” he said.
“And I have another close friend who didn’t either. And one whose in the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”
Choking up with emotion, he said: “Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies.”
Sen Mitch McConnell speaks out about the mass shooting
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has spoken out about the mass shooting in his home state.
“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene,” he tweeted.
“We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information.”
Police respond to separate shooting nearby
Police have responded to the scene of a second shooting not far from the Old National Bank where five were killed by a shooter on Monday morning.
Officers are on the scene at 8th Chestnut streets, LMPD tweeted.
Police said that there is no active shooting situation and there is no indication the two incidents are related.
“There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th Chestnut streets. We are confirming that there was a shooting outside, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival,” LMPD tweeted.
Shooter believed to be bank employee
The shooter is believed to be a current or former employee at the bank.
“I don’t know if he was an active employee or former employee but the shooter did have a connection to the building,” said Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey.
Two unnamed officials also told NBC News that the shooting is being investigated as a workplace violence situation by an employee who suffered from mental health issues.
Unclear how gunman died
Chief Humphrey said that it is currently unclear how the suspect died.
Investigators are working to confirm if the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by officer fire.
How the shooting unfolded
At around 8.30am on Monday morning, police received report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Old National Bank, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey said at the briefing.
Three minutes later, officers arrived on the scene to find the suspect still firing gunshots.
The suspect and officers exchanged gunshots and the suspect was killed on the scene, said the police chief.
Officials give press conference on mass shooting
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky, are holding a press conference on the shooting at the Old National Bank.
Joe Biden reportedly briefed on shooting
A senior Fox News correspondent covering the White House reported that Joe Biden has been briefed on the Louisville mass shooting.
“A White House official tells FOX News that President Biden has been briefed on what is known so far about the shooting in Louisville,” he tweeted.
Five killed, six injured, shooter has dead, Kentucky police say
Police in Louisville confirmed on Monday morning that five people at bank were killed by a mass shooter. Six others were injured in the attack and required medical care.
The shooter is reportedly dead, though it is still unclear how they died.
One of those injured in the attack is a police officer.