Louisville police have released bodycam video footage of officers confronting and fatally shooting gunman Connor Sturgeon.

Officials say that it took around nine minutes from the moment Sturgeon took his first shot to being killed at the scene by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Earlier it was revealed that Sturgeon legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the Louisville bank shooting days before the attack.

Democratic Kentucky Rep Morgan McGarvey attacked Republican colleagues for failing to act on gun violence.

It comes after police dispatch audio revealed Sturgeon left a chilling final voicemail message detailing his plans for the massacre.

In the audio, a dispatcher is heard relaying to police on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.

Sturgeon ultimately shot 13 people, killing five of them: Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.

A vigil in honour of the victims will be held today.