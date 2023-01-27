Madison Brooks news - latest: LSU student’s cause of death revealed as surveillance video shows last moments
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause of death of Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks, as surveillance footage shows her leaving a bar.
In a statement to The Independent, the office said Brooks had died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to a “motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision”.
Two good samaritans attempted to give CPR to the 19-year-old before she was taken to a hospital where she died, Fox News reported. Authorities have said that the driver was not impaired when the collision took place and that they stopped the vehicle immediately.
Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in the early hours of 15 January.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape — they have since been released on bond.
From Baton Rouge bar to alleged rape and death, what happened to the LSU student?
Police investigating the tragic death of Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks have arrested and charged four suspects with rape.
Brooks, 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on 15 January after a night of drinking in a Baton Rouge bar before being left on a dark road in the early hours of the morning, at which point she appears to have been struck by accident by a passing car, dying later in hospital of her injuries.
On 23 January, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named because of his age were charged with third-degree rape.
Mr Washington’s uncle, Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with principal to rape.
“Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate and a friend... By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential,” LSU president William F Tate said in a statement.
“She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice.”
Here is a timeline of everything we know about the case so far:
LSU President issues statement following alleged rape, death of LSU student
LSU President William F Tate said that the university plans to investigate why the establishment where 19-year-old Madison Brooks met the men accused of raping her was serving alcohol to minors.
“Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you. By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential,” Mr Tate said in a statement.
“She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice.”
He continued: “In the coming days, we will call a meeting with these business owners to discuss how their responsibilities directly impact the safety of our students. We will work openly against any business that doesn’t join us in efforts toward creating a safer environment for our students. Enough is enough.”
Liquor license suspended at bar where LSU student met alleged attackers before death
The bar where an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) student met her alleged rapists before she was hit by a car and killed has had its liquor licence suspended.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.
The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.
“This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at these locations,” it said in a statement.
The state agency said that an emergency hearing will be held in February to determine what penalties, if any, should be imposed “following a presentation of the evidence”.
Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent her last night – 14 January – at Reggie’s bar and met her four alleged attackers there.
Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January.
A ride-share driver then struck the 19-year-old and she died hours later in the hospital.
Who are the four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks?
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit.
Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor have since been charged with third-degree rape. Meanwhile, Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to rape, an arrest warrant obtained by KSLA stated.
According to investigators, the victim and the four suspects met at a bar on 14 January before she allegedly asked them to drop her off. Mr Carver told authorities that Mr Washington and the unidentified minor asked the victim to have sex with them but admitted she was intoxicated, stumbling and slurring her words.
The men then dropped her off in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway. While standing in a dark portion of the roadway around 3am, Brooks was hit by a vehicle and died hours later in the hospital.
Reggie’s vows to cooperate with investigation into Madison’s Brooks’ alleged rape and death
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.
The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.
“This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at these locations,” it said in a statement.
Kris Perrett, an attorney for the bar, told The Independent: “The owners of Reggie’s will continue to cooperate with state and local authorities, as we have done since their first request for assistance in their investigations of this incident.”
“We look forward to meeting with State ATC and East Baton Rouge ABC officials as soon as possible to address their concerns and to insure they have all of the complete and accurate facts and all information they require to complete their investigation.”
Two suspects charged with rape of LSU student Madison Brooks are freed on bond
Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that a severely intoxicated Brooks was callously dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after two of the suspects allegedly raped her in the early morning hours of 15 January. Brooks was hit by a vehicle and died hours later in the hospital.
On Wednesday, Mr Lee and Mr Carter, who are facing charges of principal to rape, were released after posting bonds of $75,000 and $50,000, respectively. Mr Washington and the underage suspect, accused of rape in the third degree, remain in jail, local news station WBRZ reported.
Under the bond terms, the released suspects were ordered not to make social media posts about the case or make contact with Brooks’ family, to submit for random drug testing and be placed on house arrest and to wear an ankle monitor. The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.
The case has sparked outrage in the community of Baton Rouge and calls for the suspects to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. On Tuesday, the defence’s claim that video of the attack showed Brooks had “consented” to the sexual acts backfired when a judge determined that if anything, the tape reinforced their disregard for Brook’s life and violation of her rights.
Madison Brooks called ‘hero’ for donating her organs to save others
Madison Brooks’ sorority has called her a hero for arranging to have her organs donated in the event of her death.
The Louisiana State University chapter of Alpha Phi released a statement last week that read: “We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life.”
The statement continues by saying that she made a lasting impact on the members of the chapter, adding: “She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.”
Madison Brooks ‘was pure joy and light,’ family says
In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, tributes have poured in from loved ones of Brooks.
LSU’s Alpha Phi chapter paid tribute to its sorority sister in a post on the group’s Facebook page.
“Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us,” the statement read.
“She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. AOE”
In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, Brooks has been remembered as a bright and joyful young woman
Brooks’ grandfather Kert LeBlanc also issued a heartfelt statement on his Facebook profile.
“She was pure joy and light. She made us so very proud. We will miss her terribly. Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult time,” Mr LeBlanc wrote.
Tiffani Carlini Roberston, the mother of a female student at LSU, wrote in a touching post that Brooks’ memory “is in the heart of every woman attending LSU as well as their mothers.” Ms Roberston said Brooks’s story had resonated with many in the local community and made them realise that there is a bigger conversation to be had.
“We may never rid the world of sexual assault, but Madi’s beautiful life is bringing awareness of sexual assault to a generation that till now has kept their pain to themselves,” she told The Independent. “Our hearts are breaking for this family we’ve never known.”
What happened to Madison Brooks?
Madison Brooks and the four suspects in her rape met at Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge on 14 January. Footage from the bar shows Brooks falling over several times, stumbling and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KSLA.
Before the group left the bar, Mr Carver alleged in a police interview, Brooks asked them to drop her off.
Mr Carver told authorities that Mr Washington and the unidentified minor defendant asked Brooks to have sex.
Although Mr Carver said that Brooks consented to engage in intercourse, he admitted that she was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words.”
When asked by investigators if he believed Brooks was too impaired to consent, Mr Carver reportedly said: “I guess.”
Mr Washington and the minor then allegedly proceeded to rape Brooks in the car while Mr Lee, the only adult in the group, stepped out of the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit. Mr Carver later told police that he “felt uncomfortable and hated it”.
The men then dropped Brooks off in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway. While standing in a dark portion of the roadway around 3am on 15 January, Brooks was hit by a vehicle and died hours later in the hospital.
Her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit at the time of her death and her autopsy shows injuries consistent with a sexual assault, authorities said.
Footage from Reggie’s shows Madison Brooks was ‘very unstable on her feet, not able to keep her balance’ before alleged rape
Footage from the bar where Madison Brooks met her alleged attackers shows the student – who at 19 is underage – falling over several times, according to an arrest warrant.
Investigators said that Brooks’ blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit at the time of her death.
She fell in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the business, the footage allegedly shows.
Suspect Casen Carver, 18, said Brooks was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words”, according to the warrant.
But, despite her state of intoxication, two of the suspects proceeded to have sex with her inside the car, Mr Carver told police. He later told police that he “felt uncomfortable and hated it.”
When asked by investigators if he believed Brooks was too impaired to consent, Mr Carver reportedly said, “I guess.