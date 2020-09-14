Brian Thompson shooting latest: Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder in CEO’s death
Luigi Mangione, 26, is now being held without bond in Pennsylvania as he faces charges in two states
The man arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday now faces a murder charge in New York in connection to the killing of United Healthcare CEOBrian Thompson.
New York prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against Luigi Mangione, 26, hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.
It’s unclear exactly when he could be returned to New York to face the murder charge.
Mangione was arrested after being spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, by a patron who recognized him from the images circulated by the NYPD following last week’s shooting and alerted police.
The prep school valedictorian was carrying a ghost gun believed to be the one used in the shooting, a suppresser, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten, three-page manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.
During a press conference after the arrest, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned those who had celebrated the New York shooting, calling the gunman “no hero.”
“In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint,” Shapiro said.
Mangione’s relatives said in a statement they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, and offered prayers for Thompson’s family.
Luigi Magione was ‘last person’ you would suspect of violence, family friend says
Those who knew Luigi Mangione and his prominent Baltimore-area family are stunned the 26-year-old has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Mangione went to an elite private high school then got an Ivy League education, and he hails from a family that includes a legacy of real estate success, charity, and local politics.
The 26-year-old was “just the last person you would suspect,” Thomas J. Maronick Jr., a lawyer and radio host who knows several members of the Mangione family, told The New York Times.
“It is just such a well-respected family and such a prominent family within Baltimore County,” he said.
How bad is gun crime in New York?
The shock shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week is something of a stastical anomaly.
Despite its size and density, New York City has one of the lowest rates of gun homicide among big cities across the U.S., and New York state is among the five states with the lowest firearm mortality rates.

New York Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against Luigi Mangione.
According to ABC News, the charges in New York were filed hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania. Magione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
Bizarre Amazon merch celebrates UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting before being taken town
Online retailer Amazon has removed merchandise appearing to celebrate the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Merchants briefly listed shirts and sweatshirts with the slogan “Defy / Defend / Depose,” a reference to words written on ammunition casings found near the site of the shooting.
The company pulled down such products soon after, The Washington Post reports.

The Mangione family has spoken out, after the Monday arrest of Luigi Mangione, who is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Read their full remarks below, courtesy of NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin.
What is a ghost gun?
When the New York City Police Department caught up with the man accused of killing UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, they found him with multiple fraudulent IDs and a 9mm “ghost gun,” according to authorities.
What is a ghost gun? Since the rise of 3D printers in the early 2010s, these untraceable firearms have become more and more common in American criminal cases.
Yet because these weapons have no serial numbers, it’s basically impossible to know how many have been sold, how many are in circulation, and the number used in crimes.
What is a ghost gun? Police link untraceable firearm to suspect Luigi Mangione
Long before the death of CEO Brian Thompson, the home-made weapons were spreading across the US
Friends of Luigi Mangione describe arrestee’s time in Hawaii and reading Unabomber manifesto
Friends of Luigi Mangione from his time in Hawaii are providing new details about the person of interest in the UnitedHealthcare shooting.
Mangione used to live at Surfbreak, a co-living community near Ala Moana Park on the island of O’ahu, but his friends stopped hearing from him over the summer, Honolulu Civil Beat reports.
“He was just such a thoughtful and deeply compassionate person at everything he did,” Jackie Wexler, a former resident, told the outlet.
Friends described Mangione as suffering from chronic back pain from an apparent pinched nerve, and said he helped found a book club at Surfbreak that read the manifesto of Ted the “Unabomber” Kaczynski as a joke.
Mangione later appeared to review the text on a Goodreads account.
Person of interest in CEO shooting gave the Unabomber's manifesto four-star review
Police named Luigi Mangione as a ‘strong person of interest’ after taking him into custody on Monday
Person of interest’s ‘manifesto’ mentioned UnitedHealthcare CEO by name
Police have not released the full contents of an apparent manifesto found on the person of Luigi Mangione, the person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
So far, officials have just publicly described its general contents, including “an ill will towards corporate America” and threats like “these parasites had it coming.”
The manifesto allegedly mentions Thompson by name, The New York Times reports, citing a senior law enforcement source.