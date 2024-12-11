✕ Close Luigi Mangione struggles against officers as he’s taken to court

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

As Mangione was escorted in handcuffs into the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania, he yelled: “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!”

Mangione was denied bail and is fighting extradition. His lawyer said he expects the suspect to plead not guilty.

Mangione will remain in a Pennsylvania jail as he fights being brought to New York to face charges.

The New York counts were filed against the 26-year-old after he was captured at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday. He was initially hit with separate weapons and forgery charges in Pennsylvania not directly related to the shooting.

Just two weeks before the UnitedHealth CEO was gunned down in Midtown Manhattan, Mangione’s mother, Kathleen, reported him missing to San Francisco police on November 18, according to the San Francisco Standard.