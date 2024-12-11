Luigi Mangione latest: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect fights extradition as he rants outside court
Luis Mangione, 26, is fighting extradition to New York where he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
As Mangione was escorted in handcuffs into the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania, he yelled: “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!”
Mangione was denied bail and is fighting extradition. His lawyer said he expects the suspect to plead not guilty.
Mangione will remain in a Pennsylvania jail as he fights being brought to New York to face charges.
The New York counts were filed against the 26-year-old after he was captured at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday. He was initially hit with separate weapons and forgery charges in Pennsylvania not directly related to the shooting.
Just two weeks before the UnitedHealth CEO was gunned down in Midtown Manhattan, Mangione’s mother, Kathleen, reported him missing to San Francisco police on November 18, according to the San Francisco Standard.
How Luigi Mangione went ‘missing’ before alleged CEO shooting
The suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson went missing and cut off contact with family and friends last month after undergoing back surgery, it has emerged.
Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and charged with murder over the “targeted” shooting of the healthcare executive in Manhattan on December 4.
While the motive for the attack is still under investigation, new details are emerging about Mangione’s own health issues – and the impact they appear to have had on his life.
The Ivy League college graduate suffered from debilitating, chronic back pain and underwent major surgery for it in 2023, a friend told The New York Times.
Luigi Mangione ‘went missing’ after back surgery, friends reveal
Luigi Mangione said in a note shared online that he was suffering from the back condition spondylolisthesis
Classmate details ‘surreal’ arrest of Luigi Mangione
A high school classmate of the suspect under arrest for fatally gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week said the news “came out of nowhere,” and described the situation as “just, really surreal.”
“He had a lot of things going for him,” Ellison Jordan, who graduated from the Gilman School alongside 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, told The Independent. “He was always cool people.”
Jordan attended Gilman, a prestigious all-boys prep school in Baltimore, with Mangione, and found him to be “a smart dude,” and “a regular guy,” he said on Tuesday.
“I’m being sensitive to Luigi, because I went to school with him,” Jordan, who has not spoken to the media previously about Mangione, went on. “I hope he didn’t do it. I’m praying he didn’t do it. It’s still ‘allegedly.’ It’s really shocking.”
Justin Rohrlich reports.
Classmate speaks out about CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione after ‘surreal’ arrest
“I hope he didn’t do it. I’m praying he didn’t do it. It’s still ‘allegedly,’” Gilman School graduate Ellison Jordan told The Independent.
Brother of ‘Unabomber’ worries Mangione was inspired to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO
David Kaczynski, brother of the “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, worries his relative’s multi-decade bombing spree and manifesto inspired the alleged gunman in the UnitedHealthcare shooting.
“His actions are like a virus,” Kaczynski told NBC News. “They could be like a virus unless they understand he was a very angry and disturbed man. It doesn’t mean his ideas are ideas of a lunatic, but his behavior, I believe, is the behavior of a lunatic.”
“To the extent that he may have attributed at all to sort of normalizing or recasting the violent acts as beneficial to humanity is a terrible mistake,” he added.
Luigi Mangione, who’s facing murder charges for allegedly shooting the executive, appeared to have reviewed the Unabomber’s manifesto on Goodreads.
CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione gave Unabomber’s manifesto 4 stars on Goodreads
New York prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against Luigi Mangione, 26, hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania
Healthcare stocks down since UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying
Stocks of some of the largest health insurers in the U.S. have fallen since a gunman opened fire on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week.
As of late Tuesday, the stocks of UnitedHealth, CVS Health, and Cigna are down about 6 percent, according to CNBC.
Reporter publishes Luigi Mangione’s full manifesto
Reporter Ken Klippenstein has published what he says is a full transcribed version of the manifesto belonging to Luigi Mangione, who’s accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York last week.
While news outlets have refrained from publishing the full version of the text, they have quoted selections of it, including Mangione’s alleged claim that “these parasites simply had it coming.”
Japanese poker player shared chance meal with Luigi Mangione in February
Japanese pro poker player Obara Jun was shocked this week to learn that an American traveler he shared a meal with in February in Tokyo was Luigi Mangione, who is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week.
“He came in by himself, and we talked to him and treated him to a meal and drinks because we wanted him to enjoy Japan,” Jun wrote on X. “He said he was on vacation from Hawaii, and we ate together for about 30 minutes before parting ways. So I have no idea what kind of person he is, let alone his contact information.”
Mangione’s Reddit gives new insight on alleged gunman’s health struggles
Luigi Mangione struggled with multiple health problems in the years leading up to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, for which Mangione has been charged with murder.
According to old posts from Mangione on Reddit, the 26-year-old struggled with extreme back pain after a series of injuries and had spinal fusion surgery in 2023.
“The surgery wasn’t nearly as scary as I made it out to be in my head, and I knew it was the right decision within a week,” he wrote in a post obtained by The New York Times.
Mangione also posted about an “absolutely brutal” and “life-halting” case of what he deemed “brain fog,” an ailment for which he struggled to find a solution.
The Maryland native also mentioned having gotten testing for irritable bowel syndrome, care that was covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield, the only apparent reference to healthcare on his Reddit.
A season of high-profile cases for Manhattan DA may continue with Luigi Mangione
If New York officials succeed in extraditing Luigi Mangione to face charges for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, that will mean another major case for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
This May, Bragg’s office secured the conviction that made Donald Trump the first former president in U.S. history to be found guilty of criminal charges.
Trump makes history as first criminally convicted US president after hush money trial
The verdict followed 15 days of witness testimony in a courtroom drama that scrutinized his alleged affairs and the power and influence he wielded to cover them up
And earlier this week, the Manhattan DA’s Office lost its high-profile case against Daniel Penny, a former Marine who choked a distraught homeless man on the subway in 2023 in what he said was an attempt to defend fellow passengers.
Daniel Penny acquitted for chokehold death of Jordan Neely on New York City subway
The case became a partisan lightning rod in debate over policing and public safety in New York City
Residents of wealthy New Jersey area abuzz after Luigi Mangione lists town on fake ID
Police say that Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was carrying a fake ID when he was arrested.
The license showed an address in Maplewood, New Jersey, a leafy town oustide of Newark.
Mangione, who grew up outside of Baltimore and lived in Hawaii after going to school in Pennsylvania, doesn’t appear to have any strong ties to the area.
Nonetheless, the fake ID has caused quite a stir for residents in Maplewood itself.
“Just about everyone in my life has been texting me since the news broke,” one resident told NorthJersey.com. “We joked the address is the tree house in the backyard. I get healthcare is a problem, but it is still a tragedy. And a ridiculous cover up.”
‘It’s a shock for all of us’: Uncle of Luigi Mangione speaks out
The Mangione family, known in the Baltimore area for its business success and charitable works, is reeling from the news that Luigi Mangione has been charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Jerry O’Keefe, Luigi’s uncle, told The New York Post on Tuesday that the allegations came as a total surprise.
“It’s a shock for all of us,” he said.
“We don’t know anything more than what’s been reported in the media,” he added.