A suspect has been named in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside his Manhattan hotel early last Wednesday.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was spotted eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday morning and a witness reported him to police. That created a whirlwind of investigation that culminated with him being charged with murder in New York and gun counts in Pennsylvania.

He is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond.

Thompson was shot dead on December 4 outside a hotel in Manhattan. That launched a massive manhunt for the suspect who eluded police for nearly a week.

Here is what we know about Mangione, the man police said committed the crime:

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday ( Facebook/Luigi Mangionie )

Tip from the public led police to Pennsylvania

On Monday, police responded to a tip from a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who said they saw a man who looked like the person of interest from the case.

Mangione was eating in the McDonald’s when he was recognized by the employee, police said.

Officers arrived at the restaurant and began questioning Mangione.

open image in gallery Mangione wore a mask and hoodie during his alleged crime. But police were able to get a clear photo of his face at the hostel where he was staying. The photos helped witnesses identify him to police ( NYPD )

Police “asked the male if he had been to New York recently and the male became quiet and started to shake,” according to a later criminal complaint filed against the 26-year-old.

“We didn’t think twice about it,” Altoona police officer Tyler Frye said of encountering Mangione. “We knew that was our guy.”

The officers arrested Mangione after he provided a fake ID car and a police search revealed he was in possession of a ghost gun that matches the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination-style killing, officials said at a press conference on Monday.

Mangione also had a supresser for the gun and several fake ID cards, including a New Jersey ID that the NYPD believes was used by the gunman.

open image in gallery The suspect was pictured in the back of a taxi. Police released a series of pictures after Thompson’s December 4 killing. ( EPA )

“He was initially cooperative. He is not now,” Lt. Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said during a press conference on Monday. “He has been arraigned and transported and will be securely housed pending the filing of additional charges in New York.”

Those charges were filed Monday night.

Charges in Pennsylvania and New York

After his arrest, Mangione was charged and arraigned on five Pennsylvania offenses including forgery, falsely identifying himself and carrying a gun without a license.

He made a brief appearance on Monday in a Blair County, Pennsylvania, courtroom, where he was informed of the charges against him and said he understood.

Luigi Mangione arrives at Pennsylvania courthouse

He has not made an official plea regarding the charges, officials said Monday.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro spoke on Monday after Mangione’s arrest. He ripped the people who celebrated the gunman in the Manhattan shooting.

“He is no hero,” Shapiro said.

“Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband. And he was a friend to many,” Shapiro said. “And yes he was the CEO of a health insurance company. In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint.”

Late Monday, he was charged with murder and other gun charges in New York, according to the New York Post.

Person of interest was not on anyone’s radar

Joseph Kenny, NYPD’s chief of detectives, said that police did not have Mangione’s name prior to Monday.

He was born and raised in Maryland, and he lived in Honolulu, Hawaii until recently. He also has ties to San Francisco.

Kenny added that police believe Mangione was allegedly acting alone.

Three-page ‘manifesto’ discovered

Police said they found a three-page manifesto in Mangione’s possession when he was arrested which suggests he has “an ill will towards corporate America,” Kenny told the press conference.

The handwritten document “speaks to both his motivation and mindset,” Tisch said.

It reportedly said “these parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” according to CNN, who cited a police official who has seen the document.

It is currently in the custody of the Altoona police.

Valedictorian at private all-boys school and Ivy League educated

Mangione attended the Gilman School in Baltimore, a private all-boys school, where he was valedictorian in 2016, The New York Times first reported.

Tuition at the school is $37,690 per year.

Mangione gave a speech where he described his class as “coming up with new ideas and challenging the world around it.”

The school’s head, Henry P.A. Smyth, said in a statement: “This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

According to his apparent LinkedIn profile, Mangione has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

A Facebook profile matching the name of the person of interest offers a glimpse into their life, with photos of friends on the beach in Mexico, exploring the California coast, and going to soccer matches.

Mangione hails from a prominent Baltimore-area family, the Baltimore Banner reports.

His late grandfather was Nicholas Mangione Sr., a real estate developer with interests in country clubs, nursing homes, and a radio station, while his late grandmother Mary was a patron of the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, the old Baltimore Opera Company and the Walters Art Museum.

Maryland state delegate Nino Mangione is a cousin of the arrested man, the Banner reports.

Person of interest gave Unabomber’s manifesto four stars on Goodreads

open image in gallery An account on Goodreads with the name Luigi Mangione gave the Unabomber’s manifesto a positive review ( Screenshot / The Independent )

Mangione appears to have left a positive review for the Unabomber’s manifesto online earlier this year, and praised the killer as a “political revolutionary.”

An account under that name on book review website Goodreads, that also matches photos of the suspect on other social media platforms, gave Ted Kaczynski’s book a four-star review in January.

“Clearly written by a mathematics prodigy. Reads like a series of lemmas on the question of 21st century quality of life,” the review reads.

“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtless write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out,” the review continues.

“He was a violent individual — rightfully imprisoned — who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary,” the review by an account under Mangione’s name continues.

Hundreds of hours of footage combed through

Investigators combed through hundreds of hours of video from multiple sources to find the crucial screenshot that linked them to the person of interest, Kenny told the press conference.

NYPD quickly issued surveillance images of the suspect unmasked and smiling the day after Thompson was fatally shot.

It emerged that the clear surveillence images of the person of interest where he is smiling came from a “flirtatious” moment with a female employee at the hostel where he was believed to be staying.

open image in gallery Investigators obtained surveillance photos of the suspect’s unmasked face amid a citywide manhunt for Brian Thompson’s killer ( NYPD )

“They were having a flirtatious moment and he pulls it down and he gives a big smile and that one informal moment between two human beings remains at this moment the most significant clue to date in this whole case,” former NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller told CBS News last week.

Over the weekend police released a new image of the person of interest in the back of a taxi wearing a face mask.