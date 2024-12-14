✕ Close Related: Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

Doubts have been cast over Luigi Mangione’s potential motives in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The NYPD’s Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed that there is “no indication” that the shooting suspect, who is believed to have undergone major back surgery last year, was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare.

The findings don’t appear to indicate that Mangione held a grudge against Thompson, who was gunned down in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, but targeted the company for its size and because he had prior knowledge of a conference taking place, Kenny told NBC New York.

“We have no indication that he ever was a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America,” he said.

It comes as New York prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury as they work toward what Governor Kathy Hochul predicts will be an “ironclad” indictment against the suspect, ABC News reported.

A grand jury indictment could bolster the case for extradition from Pennsylvania to New York, where he faces a second-degree murder charge.