The gun seized during Luigi Mangione’s arrest in Pennsylvania this week matches the shell casings found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder, police say.
Fingerprints taken from Mangione also match prints on a water bottle and protein bar wrapper found near the scene of the Midtown homicide, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced at a press conference Wednesday.
These lab results mark the first forensic tie between Mangione and the crime scene.
The discoveries come one day after Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey, told reporters that he hasn’t “seen any evidence that he’s the shooter.” His client faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s brazen killing in Midtown Manhattan.
“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!,” Mangione yelled as he was escorted in handcuffs into the Blair County Courthouse. The 26-year-old was denied bail and will remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he fights extradition to New York.
Authorities are also investigating Mangione’s notebook that laid out his plot to “wack” Thompson at his “parasitic bean-counter convention”, according to The New York Times.
Reddit posts reveal Mangione’s anger at healthcare system
Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO gunman Luigi Mangione repeatedly spoke of his anger at the healthcare system on Reddit, according to archived post.
Mangione, who had a spinal fusion surgery in 2023, complained on the site that medical authorities didn’t take people’s pain seriously, The Washington Post reports.
“Tell them you are ‘unable to work’ / do your job,” he wrote in one post. “We live in a capitalist society. I’ve found that the medical industry responds to these key words far more urgently than you describing unbearable pain and how it’s impacting your quality of life.”
In another post, he told readers they could fake difficulty using their feet to convince doctors to give them back surgery.
“This is the absolute nuclear option, but there comes a point where it’s just ridiculous that people won’t operate on your broken spine,” he said.
Luigi Mangione’s lawyer won’t say who hired him
The Luigi Mangione case keeps getting stranger.
The alleged gunman who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has retained a lawyer, but the attorney, Thomas Dickey, has declined to say who hired him.
“Yeah, I’m not gonna comment,” he told CNN.
Nationwide fundraisers have sought to funnel funds for Mangione’s legal defense.
Thomas Dickey was brought onto the case the day after Luigi Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s and charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
‘The Daily Show’ mocks conservative for criticizing Luigi Mangione but praising Kyle Rittenhouse
“The Daily Show” is mocking conservatives for criticizing Luigi Mangione for his alleged vigilante-style shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, despite the same figures previously praising armed civilian Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men during unrest after the police shooting of a Black man.
AOC condemns ‘vigilantism’ but says UnitedHealthcare shooting is a ‘wake up call’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struck a measured tone on Wednesday when asked about the recent shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, warning of the “chaos” of vigilante-style attacks but saying the shooting reflected widespread disatisfaction over the state of U.S. healthcare.
“Of course, we don’t want to see the chaos that vigilantism presents,” she told Business Insider on Wednesday. “And we also don’t want to see the extreme suffering that millions of Americans confront when your life changes overnight from a horrific diagnosis, and people are led to just some of the worst, not just health events, but the worst financial events of their and their family’s lives.”
The New York Democrat added that she personally didn’t have consistent healthcare until she was elected to Congress, and that shooting is a “wake up call” for people’s widespread suffering in the U.S. health system.
Dog walker finds bag of bullets in Central Park unrelated to UnitedHealthcare shooting
A person walking their dog in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday found a bag of bullets in the bushes, but the ammo does not appear linked to the recent UnitedHealthcare shooting, according to Fox 5 New York, citing unnamed sources.
The bag initially piqued their interest because alleged gunman Luigi Mangione fled through police after the shooting last week, according to police.
Leaked memo praises slain UnitedHealthcare CEO as ‘one of the good guys'
UnitedHealth executives are reportedly rallying the company after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson has revealed widespread animosity towards the healthcare industry.
“Never forget: What you do matters. It really, really matters,” CEO Andrew Witty reportedly told staff, according to a leaked memo obtained by journalist Ken Klippenstein. “There is no higher calling than helping people. Nothing more vital to the human condition than health care. And while these days have been dark, our patients, members, customers are sending us light — thousands of phone calls, texts, comments and emails offering condolences, gratitude and encouragement are pouring in.”
Supporters use alternative crowdfunding site to support Luigi Mangione legal defense
Mainstream crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has repeatedly shut down fundraisers seeking to send money for Luigi Mangione’s legal defense, but that hasn’t stopped supporters of the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO to pool funds elsewhere.
A group calling itself the December 4th Legal Committee has raised over $35,000 on Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, a platform that’s previously been used to raise money for January 6 rioters, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Daniel Penny, who was recently acquitted in the 2023 Manhattan choking death of Jordan Neely.
“We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation,” the group wrote of its efforts on the fundraiser page.
Penn professor retracts statements appearing to praise Mangione
A professor at the University of Pennsylvania, the Ivy League institution UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect Luigi Mangione attended, is retracting her social media posts that appeared to praise him.
Julia Alekseyeva, an Assistant Professor of English and Cinema and Media Studies, posted a TikTok video on Monday night swaying her left index finger back and forth to the tune of “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from the musical Les Misérables.
She wrote: “Have never been prouder to be a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.” The post appeared to refer to Mangione’s prior attendance at the university, where he obtained undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. He also worked as a teaching assistant at the university after graduation.
WATCH: Three cryptic words were carved into bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Investigators announced finding their first forensic ties between Luigi Mangione and the Midtown murder scene.
Shell casings — marked with the words “deny,” “defend,” “depose” — that were found at the crime scene matched the gun that was seized during the suspect’s arrest Monday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Wednesday.
Lab results also showed that Mangione’s fingerprints matched the prints on a watter bottle and a Kind bar wrapper near the scene, she said.
Mangione shouts about ‘insult to the American people’ on his way into extradition hearing
Luigi Mangione struggled with police and shouted about an “insult to the American people” as officers forcibly led him into a Pennsylvania courtroom for an extradition hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The 26-year-old, who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to last week’s killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was denied bail at the hearing and is fighting extradition back to New York.
He appeared at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg in the afternoon in handcuffs and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.
“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Mangione shouted after stepping out of a police car.
He was flanked by several officers who pushed him towards the door.
