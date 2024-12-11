Luigi Mangione latest: Fingerprints found at scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting match suspect, police say
UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect is fighting extradition to New York where he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to Brian Thompson’s death
Fingerprints gleaned from the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder allegedly match those taken from Luigi Mangione, law enforcement officials say.
Investigators have shown a positive forensic match between the shooting suspect, whose fingerprints were taken upon his arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday, and those taken from the crime scene in Midtown Manhattan a week ago, officials told CNN on Wednesday.
It comes after Mangione’s retained lawyer, Thomas Dickey, told reporters that he hasn’t “seen any evidence that he’s the shooter.” His client faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s brazen killing in Midtown Manhattan.
“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!,” Mangione yelled as he was escorted in handcuffs into the Blair County Courthouse. The 26-year-old was denied bail and will remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he fights extradition to New York.
Authorities are also investigating Mangione’s notebook that laid out his plot to “wack” Thompson at his “parasitic bean-counter convention”, according to The New York Times.
The seven days since United Healthcare CEO’s shocking execution
The events of the last seven days read like something straight out of a TV crime series.
It all began just before dawn last Wednesday on the streets of Midtown Manhattan, where a hooded gunman staked out his victim, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was due to speak at the company’s annual investor conference.
What ensued was a dramatic six-day manhunt for the 26-year-old suspect, Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League grad and member of a prominent Italian family from Baltimore, who was finally caught in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s eating hash browns after police were tipped off by an employee.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
Rhian Lubin charts an extraordinary week from the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, which culminated in a dramatic arrest in a McDonald’s
Clerk greeted ‘cagey’ man at hotel front desk – hours later Luigi Mangione was arrested
A Pennsylvania hotel clerk said that Luigi Mangione appeared “cagey” upon attempting to book a room at his lodgings on Monday morning before the shooting suspect’s arrest.
John Kuklis of the Horseshoe Curve Lodge in Altoona greeted a masked Mangione at the front desk, but turned him away due to a lack of clean rooms, he told ABC News.
The hotel is roughly a 17-minute walk from the McDonald’s where Mangione was arrested on Monday.
“He basically just walked in kind of cagey, just looking around, making sure he wasn’t being watched, asked if he could get a room here,” he said. “I told him that he wouldn’t be able to get one right now, that our housekeeper hadn’t cleaned the rooms yet, that he had to come back at one o’clock.”
Kuklis said he told Mangione that he wasn’t allowed to wait at the hotel, which lead to the suspect leaving without uttering a word or removing his mask.
Logan Township police officers called Kulis asking if Mangione had stayed at the hotel.
After arriving at the premises and surveilling his security footage, Kuklis said they told him: “‘Yeah, that’s him.’”
Mangione’s fingerprints apparently gleaned from Starbucks water bottle and cell phone
Luigi Mangione’s fingerprints were allegedly gleaned from a Starbucks water bottle and cellphone the shooting suspect dropped near the crime scene, according to law enforcement sources.
Police initially said the prints recovered from the items the day of Brian Thompson’s fatal shooting in Midtown Manhattan were smudged.
But two sources told ABC News that they appear to match the prints taken after Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
ICYMI: Luigi Mangione’s notebook reveals chilling alleged to do list and New York bomb plans
Luigi Mangione allegedly laid out his plot to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a spiral notebook, including a chilling “to-do list” and plans considering using a bomb in the Manhattan attack.
The notebook was found alongside a 262-page manifesto, a ghost gun, silencer and false ID cards in the shooting suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday, according to CNN.
Inside the notebook was a to-do list outlining tasks to be completed to carry out the killing, as well as notes that justified those plans, a source told the network.
Read the full story below.
Luigi Mangione’s notebook reveals chilling alleged to do list and bomb plans
Lawyer says 'no evidence' links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting
A lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has said there is "no evidence" that links a gun that was found on his client's person to the crime. Defense attorney Thomas Dickey told ABC News: "I have not been made aware of any evidence that links the gun that was found on his person to the crime, so these are things that we're looking to see." Mr Mangione faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s killing in Manhattan. Mangione was denied bail and is fighting extradition. His lawyer said he expects to plead not guilty. He will remain in a Pennsylvania jail while fighting being returned to New York.
'Delay, Deny, Defend’ becomes Amazon bestseller after words carved into bullets left at crime scene
The 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why insurance companies don’t pay claims and what you can do about it has become a bestseller on Amazon in the week since the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The book’s title is reminiscent of the three words carved into the bullet casings — “deny,” “defend,” “depose” — found on the Midtown Manhattan street where 50-year-old Thompson was fatally shot on December 4. Luigi Mangione, 26, has been charged with murder in connection to Thompson’s death.
Investigators believed the cryptic words found on the bullet casings alluded to “the three D’s of insurance” — deny, delay, defend — which are tactics that critics say insurers use to avoid paying claims.
Kelly Rissman has the full story.
‘Delay, Deny, Defend’ becomes Amazon bestseller after UnitedHealthcare CEO killed
Mangione allegedly laid out plot to ‘wack the CEO’ at UnitedHealthcare’s ‘parasitic bean-counter convention’
Luigi Mangione allegedly laid out his plot to “wack” the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at his “parasitic bean-counter convention”, the shooting suspect allegedly wrote in a passage of his notebook.
The spiral notebook was found alongside a 262-word manifesto, a ghost gun, silencer and false ID cards in the shooting suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday, according to CNN.
Inside the notebook was a to-do list outlining tasks to be completed to carry out the killing, as well as notes that justified those plans, a law enforcement source told the network.
Now, two law enforcement have cited a passage from Mangione’s book toThe New York Times.
“What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents,” was one of the passages written in the notebook, the officials said.
Watch: Luigi Mangione struggles against officers and yells at reporters as he’s taken to court
Who is Brian Thompson? Everything to know about the shooting victim
The man arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday is now facing a murder charge in New York, linked to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione, 26, was taken into custody in Altoon by Pennsylvania authorities, police sources told CBS. He is now being held without bond in Pennsylvania as he faces charges in two states.
On Saturday night, the New York Police Department released two new photographs of a person of interest pictured in the back of a taxi cab and walking alongside it.
Katie Hawkinson and Madline Sherratt have detailed what you should know about the victim.
Who is Brian Thompson – the slain CEO of UnitedHealthcare?
Fingerprints at crime scene match Mangione’s fingerprints: report
Luigi Mangione’s fingerprints match the fingerprints collected at the scene where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered, law enforcement sources told CNN Wednesday.
The development comes two days after the 26-year-old was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a McDonald’s employee recognized him from the photos circulated by NYPD.
On Tuesday, Mangione appeared at an extradition hearing, where he contested being moved to New York, where he faces a second-degree murder charge. A judge denied him bail.
“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!,” Mangione shouted as he was escorted into the Blair County Courthouse.