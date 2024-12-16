✕ Close Related: Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione’s mother is said to have spoken to FBI officials one day before her son was arrested on suspicion of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Kathleen Mangione reportedly told federal investigators that her 26-year-old son – who was detained at an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s last Monday – resembled the suspected shooter but said she wasn’t completely confident they were the same person, law enforcement sources told ABC news.

It comes as a top New York City attorney has been hired to represent Mangione as he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with Thompson’s shooting death. Karen Friedman Agnifilo will be representing the suspect in New York, while he also faces gun charges in Pennsylvania and is currently fighting extradition to New York.

Agnifilo has worked in private practice since 2021 and has experience in New York City’s criminal justice system. She spent seven years as the chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Mangione’s supporters continue to donate thousands of dollars for “defense funds” with one committee raising almost $125,000 to pay for Mangione’s legal bills, as of Monday morning.