Madison Brooks suspects’ lawyers are denying police claims that she was drunk

The legal team representing Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists has denied that the LSU student was in a drunken stupor when two of the suspects had sex with her.

In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results showing that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death, ABC affiliate WBRZ reports.

Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.

A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.

“If you have a .391 [body alcohol level], your motor skills shut your body down. You can’t walk, you can’t talk, you’re lapsing in and out of a blackout,” Mr Long said. “The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate.”

Surveillance footage released on Thursday showed Brooks leaving Reggie’s, the bar where she met the four suspects.

In the video, Brooks can be seen crossing the street with four people and moving towards the parking lot on 14 January.

According to a police affidavit, footage from the bar also showed her falling over several times, stumbling and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together.

But the defence lawyers insisted on Friday that Brooks gave verbal consent when the suspects made sexual advances towards her.

“If anyone does research on what a .391 [BAC] is, that is alcohol poisoning and death,” Mr Haley said.

“Based on her actions that evening leading up to getting in the car with the young men, based on the fact that information from Reggie’s has come out saying that she did not have any alcohol beverage from around 12.50am until the time that she left, gives us reason to believe that those results are inaccurate,” he added.

The attorneys, who said they did not “intend on trying the case on the media,” clarified that the video taken inside the car showed the defendants engaging in a conversation with Brook, but did not depict them having sex as it was earlier reported.

The video will not be released at this time, the legal team said. Video of Brooks leaving the vehicle “unharmed” will also be released at a later date.

It is unclear whether that video was obtained from surveillance cameras or recorded by the suspects.

Mr Haley added that Brooks had initially asked the group for a ride to a sorority house near Pelikan Lakes, but after an argument unfolded, she allegedly said she would be taking an Uber instead.

“The way this is being reported, taken out of context from the police report, is factually inaccurate,” he said.