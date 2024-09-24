Supreme court denies Marcellus Williams’s appeal to suspend execution

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The US Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution request for a Missouri inmate scheduled to be put to death on Tuesday evening.

Attorneys for Marcellus Williams, 53, who has been convicted of the 1998 death of Lisha Gayle, a former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, submitted two requests to stay his execution on Monday. The first was connected to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals refusing to hear his case on newly discovered evidence of racial bias in jury selection. The court rejected the claim on Saturday.

The second focused on claims from the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office that Williams might be innocent. Office officials recently filed a motion to vacate his conviction. A trial judge approved their motion but Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey contested the decision.

The case was then sent to the same trial judge again who reversed his decision.

The requests were submitted to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who denied them around 6pm ET on Tuesday.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson dissented from the second request.

Williams is scheduled to be executed around 6pm CT.

This is a developing story...