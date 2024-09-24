Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme court denies Marcellus Williams’s appeal to suspend execution

Justice Brett Kavanaugh received the stay of execution

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 24 September 2024 23:34
The US Supreme Court has rejected a stay of execution request for Marcellus Williams
The US Supreme Court has rejected a stay of execution request for Marcellus Williams (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

The US Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution request for a Missouri inmate scheduled to be put to death on Tuesday evening.

Attorneys for Marcellus Williams, 53, who has been convicted of the 1998 death of Lisha Gayle, a former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, submitted two requests to stay his execution on Monday. The first was connected to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals refusing to hear his case on newly discovered evidence of racial bias in jury selection. The court rejected the claim on Saturday.

The second focused on claims from the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office that Williams might be innocent. Office officials recently filed a motion to vacate his conviction. A trial judge approved their motion but Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey contested the decision.

The case was then sent to the same trial judge again who reversed his decision.

The requests were submitted to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who denied them around 6pm ET on Tuesday.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson dissented from the second request.

Williams is scheduled to be executed around 6pm CT.

This is a developing story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in