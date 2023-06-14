Jump to content

US Marine among two men arrested for firebombing California Planned Parenthood

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 14 June 2023 20:47

An active duty US Marine was one of two men arrested in connection to the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood in Orange County, California, according to the Department of Justice.

Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano — who is currently a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton — were arrested Wednesday morning, according to the DOJ.

Both men have been accused of using an explosive or fire to damage property affecting interstate commerce.

The alleged attack occurred on 13 March, 2022, when a molotov cocktail was thrown at the clinic's entrance. The Planned Parenthood Costa Mesa location was forced to close temporarily and cancel 30 appointment as a result.

