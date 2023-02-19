Jump to content

Three men sought after one killed and 10 injured in two ‘connected’ Memphis shootings

No suspects have been arrested

Megan Sheets
Sunday 19 February 2023 19:13
Memphis police released photos of three men wanted for questioning in connection with two shootings

(Memphis Police Department)

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in two shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, that police believe are connected.

Authorities are now looking to speak to three persons of interest in connection with the case.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Live Lounge nightclub at around 12.45am on Sunday.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Five other shooting victims transported themselves to the hospital in non-critical condition.

As officers were at the Live Lounge scene, reports came in about more shooting victims at a second location nearby.

At that location, which has not been disclosed, officers discovered a male victim dead and three other victims who were hospitalised in critical condition.

Authorities have said they believe the two scenes are connected, but did not specify what led to that conclusion.

No suspects have been identified or arrested as of 2pm ET on Sunday.

The Memphis Police Department shared photos of three men wanted for questioning in the case.

