Ten killed in Monterey Park shooting as suspect at large – updates

Monterey Park shooting news – live: 10 killed as suspect remains at large
People ‘pour out screaming’ from venue after thousands attend Lunar New Year celebrations in city near Los Angeles
Ten people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, as the suspected gunman remains at large.
The shooting at a dance ballroom on Saturday night – the deadliest since the Uvalde school shooting last May – came on the same day as Lunar New Year celebrations in the city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.
People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on the scene, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters on Sunday morning, and said that some of those hospitalised are in a critical condition.
It is too early to say whether the gunman knew someone at the ballroom or if the mass killing was a hate crime, Captain Meyer said, revealing that police are investigating whether an incident in the nearby city of Alhambra is related.
Seung Won Choi, who owns a restaurant where people sought shelter from the shooting, told the LA Times that the gunman was claimed to have a machine gun and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Investigators probe possible link to separate incident
The motive for the shooting in Monterey Park remains unclear, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt Andrew Meyer said.
He said investigators do not know if the victims were targeted and it is too early to say whether the attack was a hate crime, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“We will look at every angle,” Capt Meyer said.
He said investigators are looking into whether the shooting could be in any way linked to a separate incident in neighbouring Alhambra.
“We have investigators on scene trying to determine if there’s a connection between these two incidents,” he said.
Mass killing is deadliest since Uvalde school shooting
The mass shooting in Monterey Park is the deadliest in the United States since the Uvalde school shooting last May, which left 22 people dead, 19 of them children.
It is the fifth mass shooting this month in which four or more people have died, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the US.
Last year was the second-worst for mass killings since tracking began in 2006. The number of victims was the third highest total, only surpassed in 2017 and 2019.
Second day of Lunar New Year celebrations cancelled
The Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park drew thousands of people on Saturday prior to the mass shooting that night.
Two days of festivities had been planned, but have officials cancelled the events after the shooting.
Too early to say whether or not mass shooting was hate crime, say police
It is too early in the police investigation to know whether the gunman knew anyone at the ballroom or if the mass shooting was a hate crime, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said. Captain Andrew Meyer gave no description of the male suspect or the weapon he used, or why police gave no information on the shooting for hours while the shooter remained on the run.
Police investigating incident in nearby city potentially linked to Monterey Park shooting
Police are investigating another incident in the nearby city of Alhambra and whether it is connected to the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said.
The gunman remains at large.
Footage shows streets deserted in aftermath of shooting
Footage taken by journalists last night in the wake of the shooting showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.
My colleagues Shweta Sharma and Rich Booth have more details in our report on the shooting:
Marvel star ‘angered and heartbroken’ by shooting in area home to thousands of Asian Americans
Marvel star Simu Liu said he is “shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken” by the shooting in an area where thousands of Asian American families live.
“For those who are unfamiliar, Monterey Park is a city in LA County that is majority AAPI,” he said. “It’s home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles. All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend.”
Suspected shooter 'had machine gun and multiple rounds of ammo’
The owner of a nearby restaurant where people sought shelter from the shooting has said that the gunman is belived to have had a machine gun.
Seung Won Choi told the LA Times that the gunman reportedly had multiple rounds of ammunition on him.
Three people rushed inside his restaurant, telling him to lock the door, he said.
People were ‘pouring out screaming’ from venue as officers arrived
People were “pouring out of the location screaming” when police officers arrived on Saturday night at 10:22pm, according to Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Officers then went into the venue – reportely a dance ballroom – as firefighters treated the wounded.
Twenty casualties in mass shooting, 10 of them fatal, say police
There have been 20 casualties in a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night, 10 of them fatal, police have said.
The shooting reportedly took place at a dance ballroom, on Garvey Avenue, following a Lunar New Year celebration in the city which attracted thousands of members of the Asian American community.
Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday morning that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. The 10 people who were killed died at the scene, he said.
The gunman remains at large.
