The two Americans who survived a horror kidnapping in the cartel-dominated region of Matamoros, Mexico, are now back on US soil – while the bodies of their two slain friends are set to be repatriated.

Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Texas after they were rescued from a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday.

Mexican officials are carrying out autopsies on the bodies of their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown before their bodies will be returned to the US.

The shocking incident began on Friday when the group of four friends travelled to Matamoros for Ms McGee to undergo a tummy tuck procedure. Video showed the group being thrown into a truck by armed men in broad daylight after a shootout, prompting a days-long search.

But before embarking on the fateful trip, Brown told his sister Zalandria Brown that he was worried about the dangers of visiting the cartel-dominated area.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” Ms Brown told the Associated Press. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”