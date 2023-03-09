Mexico kidnapping – live: Gulf drug cartel blamed for Matamoros tourist attack as victim’s warning revealed
Video appears to capture the moment Americans Latavia ‘Tay’ Mcgee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams were kidnapped in Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf drug cartel
The two Americans who survived a horror kidnapping in the cartel-dominated region of Matamoros, Mexico, are now back on US soil – while the bodies of their two slain friends are set to be repatriated.
Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Texas after they were rescued from a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday.
Mexican officials are carrying out autopsies on the bodies of their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown before their bodies will be returned to the US.
The shocking incident began on Friday when the group of four friends travelled to Matamoros for Ms McGee to undergo a tummy tuck procedure. Video showed the group being thrown into a truck by armed men in broad daylight after a shootout, prompting a days-long search.
But before embarking on the fateful trip, Brown told his sister Zalandria Brown that he was worried about the dangers of visiting the cartel-dominated area.
“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” Ms Brown told the Associated Press. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”
US officials advise against travelling to Matamoros
The US State Department has advised Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping, with the region featuring on its “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.
The US Consulate in Matamoros issued a warning to its employees on Friday in response to the latest outbreak of violence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or to submit tips anonymously online here.
The shocking moment four American citizens were kidnapped
A video widely shared on social media, allegedly filmed in the city on Friday, shows people being dragged and dumped into the rear of a white flatbed truck parked in the middle of a busy street by armed men wearing bulletproof jackets.
The video has not been officially verified and the FBI has made no public comment on it.
Matamoros is notorious as a centre for gang violence and illegal migrant smuggling.
Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico ‘tummy tuck’ trip are found dead
Two Americans in a group of four friends who were kidnapped during a trip to Mexico last week have been found dead.
The group was taken hostage on Friday (3 March) after entering the state of Tamaulipas in Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf cartel.
The Americans, who had driven from South Carolina, came under fire from a group of armed men and were bundled into the back of a pickup truck.
Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal revealed on a call during a Tuesday evening press conference that two of the victims, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown had been found dead.
Eric James Williams was wounded on his leg while LaTavia “Tay” McGee was unharmed — they are back in the US, according to the Tamaulipas Attorney General.
Survivor’s wife says she didn’t know about Mexico trip
The wife of one of the two Americans who survived the kidnapping in Mexico has revealed that she didn’t even know he had left the US.
Eric James Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee were found alive at a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday. Their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.
Mr Williams’ wife Michelle told WBTV that she hadn’t even known he was crossing the border into Mexico – and a border city dominated by the Gulf drug cartel.
“I didn’t know that he was traveling to Mexico,” she said.
“I just knew he was going somewhere to help two friends.”
Michelle said that she had last heard from her husband on Friday morning when he texted her.
She said she replied to his message “immediately” but got no response.
Now, she believes that was when he was kidnapped.
“He didn’t respond. He didn’t respond to our son either, so I’m going to assume that’s when they were ambushed,” she said.
“I highly doubt they thought this could have happened to them.”
Now, she said he is recovering in hospital in Texas from gunshot wounds to his legs.
Victims is described as ‘loving son and brother’
Before the tragic news, Zindell Brown’s sister had held onto hope that her brother was among the two people revealed to have survived the kidnapping in an early Tuesday press conference by Mexican authorities.
“My brother is still alive and he is coming home! I still have strong faith!! I’m keeping the faith,” she wrote on Facebook.
“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” sister Zalandria Brown told the Associated Press. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”
“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’ she added.
His family have since created a GoFundMe account to raise money for a second autopsy and funeral costs.
“We are still working with the authorities to understand when Zindell’s body will be released and sent to us here in South Carolina,” Zalayna Grant, Brown’s sister, wrote in the description of the page.
“From there, we were told that we may have to pay for a second autopsy ourselves. As a family, we are not prepared for all of the unexpected costs due to this sudden tragedy.”
Brown was remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
“We hope to give him the goodbye that he deserves. Our family is grieving and we appreciate any prayers and support from the community during this time,” Ms Grant added.
Slain kidnapping victim Shaeed Woodard had joined cousin on ‘tummy tuck’ trip
Shaeed Woodard’s aunt Betty McGill said in an interview on Tuesday that he and Ms McGee shared a bond beyond friendship: They were cousins.
Ms McGill described the slain man as someone who was quiet but always down to help his friends and loved ones.
“It’s just shocking,” Ms McGill’s son Hakquan Burgess told NewsNation. “It’s like, I can’t believe it.”
Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped
The survivors and deceased victims were found at a “stash house” guarded by Jose Guadalupe “N,” 24, who has been arrested and charged in the case, Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal told a press conference.
Mexican authorities announced on Wednesday that the autopsies on Woodard and Brown’s bodies were finalised and that they were coordinating with US officials to repatriate the remains.
Sources close to the investigation believe that the group was mistaken for drug smugglers by the cartel, according to CNN. No ramson was requested by the kidnappers, Mr Villareal said.
Mexican authorities coordinating repatriation of slain American tourists’ bodies
The bodies of two Americans killed in Matamoros, Mexico, will be repatriated after local authorities conduct forensic evaluations, a source close to the investigation told CNN.
Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villareal said on a televised call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that two individuals, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, were killed.
Two other American citizens, one unharmed and one wounded, are back on US soil
Mexican authorities say ‘Clan del Golfo’ cartel likely behind the attack
Governor of Tamaulipas Américo Villarreal said during a press conference that the group was moved from different locations, including a clinic, during the three days that their kidnapping lasted in an attempt to throw off investigators.
Mr Villareal said that the “Clan del Golfo” is the cartel known to operate and control the area. Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica also said that Mexican officials believe members of the Gulf drug cartel are behind the attack.
A suspect, 24-year-old Jose N, has been arrested. The man was tasked with making sure that the victims didn’t escape and he was captured at the scene, Mr Villareal said.
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes
At an early press conference on Tuesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that the tragedy will be seized by the American media to portray Mexico as a dangerous country, in stark contrast with their “silence when Mexicans are killed in the US.”
He went on to say that GOP politicians will also use the crime as an opportunity to push “their agenda.”
“We continue to work every day towards peace and are very sorry that this has happened in our country,” President López Obrador said. “We send our condolences to the victims’ friends and family and the American people. And we will continue to work towards peace.”
