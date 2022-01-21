British doctor visiting US killed by stray bullet while lying in bed

A 31-year-old doctor from Surrey, England who was visiting Georgia was fatally shot while lying in bed in the middle of the night.

Dr Matthew Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the head after a bullet was fired into his apartment from a different building on Sunday, police in Brookhaven said.

Officers said Wilson did not appear to have been targeted deliberately, and that the weapon was discharged “recklessly” by a group of individuals next door.

Wilson was visiting his loved ones in Brookhaven in Atlanta when the shooting took place.

Police said that the shooting looked like an accident after someone from a neighbouring apartment building discharged their gun by mistake.

11Alive News reported that the Brookhaven police received multiple calls about shots being fired from an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Buford Hwy in Brookhaven.

While the officers were investigating the area, another call informed them of a man getting shot in an apartment in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.

Police said that when they reached the apartment, they found Wilson — from Chertsey, Surrey — with a single gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said that it appears that he was shot randomly. Right now, police say no suspects have been arrested.

Police described the shooting as “a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of a firearm.”