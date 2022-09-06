✕ Close Man charged over kidnapping of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

Investigators searching for missing Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher say they have found a body after carrying out a search of a wooded area near the home of suspect Cleotha Abston.

Memphis Police have not yet identified the remains.

Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was last seen at around 4am on Friday when she was violently abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, police say.

Police charged Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and he is being held on $500,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, officers from the Memphis Police Department were spotted on all-terrain vehicles searching a wooded area in south Memphis, about two miles from Abston’s home, according to WREG3.

Police say they identified Abston as a suspect after finding DNA on a pair of slider sandals that were found at the scene of the struggle.

Ms Fletcher, the granddaughter of the billionaire founder of the Memphis hardware business Orgill, remains missing four days on from her disappearance. Her family has offered $50,000 for her return.