Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been found guilty of killing a dog walker and severely injuring her boyfriend over two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment.

A Denver, Colorado jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported.

Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November. The 38-year-old pled not guilty by reason of insanity following the fatal 10 June 2020 incident.

The shooting took place in the Ballpark District in downtown Denver when an AK-47 was used to gun down Ms Thallas, who had just turned 21. The two dozen bullets coming from an apartment window were also aimed at her boyfriend Darian Simon, according to the local TV station.

Mr Simon was struck twice, according to The Denver Post. Close’s legal team argued that he was criminally insane at the time of the attack, but the jury found that Close, 38 was aware of his actions when he fired upon the couple as they reportedly urged their pet to defecate outside his apartment.

Ana Thallas, whose daughter was killed, told reporters that “we’ve been waiting two and a half years for this day and what happened in there just went by … almost as fast as my daughter was slaughtered”.

“Our lives were changed forever,” she said.

Deputy Public Defender Sonja Prins argued that Close had a mental breakdown ahead of the killing, citing his childhood experiences of trauma and abuse. She also mentioned a number of job losses, a breakup, and the pandemic as all adversely affecting his mental state in the summer of 2020.

The prosecutors argued that Close was sane at the time of the shooting. He first shouted at the couple from his window when they told their dog to “go potty,” according to The Denver Post.

He then grabbed an AK-47 that he’d taken from a friend working as a police sergeant and began to fire when he returned to the window.

More follows...