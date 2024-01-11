Michelle Troconis trial – live: Fotis Dulos’ lover in court over wife Jennifer’s murder
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Almost five years after mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos disappeared from New Canaan, Connecticut, her late husband’s former lover is finally going on trial.
Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in Jennifer’s disappearance and death.
Jennifer was last seen alive on 24 May 2019 while in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for her when she returned home from dropping their children off at school. Her body has never been found. Ms Troconis is accused of helping Fotis – her then-boyfriend – cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence – even in a suicide note left behind – with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her own disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Jennifer – who had revealed she was afraid of her husband in divorce filings – was officially declared dead this January.
Opening statements begin on Thursday in Stamford, Connecticut.
What happened to Jennifer Dulos?
Jennifer, a 50-year-old New York native, was last seen alive on 24 May 2019.
She and Fotis, who had been married for 13 years, were in the midst of a contentious divorce and child custody battle.
In the 2017 divorce filing, Jennifer wrote that she was “afraid” of her estrangedh husband and feared that he might “retaliate by trying to harm me in some way”.
She went on to say her husband had shown “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior”.
On the morning she was last seen alive, she had dropped the couple’s five children off at school in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan – where she had moved with them since leaving the family home.
Fotis Dulos died by suicide in 2020 just weeks after being charged with his wife Jennifer Dulos’ murder
She was reported missing by her friends about 10 hours later, after she failed to show up for appointments and stopped returning calls and texts.
Her 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was later found at a park near her home.
“I am afraid of my husband,” Jennifer Dulos wrote in 2017 court documents as she filed for divorce from husband Fotis Dulos.
“I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”
Two years later, the mother-of-five’s ominous prediction appeared to come true.
On 24 May 2019, Jennifer dropped the former couple’s five children off at their elite, private school in New Canaan, Connecticut.
She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her body has never been found.
Here’s what we know so far:
It’s been almost five years since Jennifer Dulos was last seen alive. Her estranged husband and accused killer Fotis Dulos took what happened to the grave – but will the truth come out now his lover Michelle Troconis is going on trial? Andrea Cavallier reports
