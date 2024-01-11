✕ Close Cops launch new search of Connecticut park where Jennifer Dulos' car was found

Almost five years after mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos disappeared from New Canaan, Connecticut, her late husband’s former lover is finally going on trial.

Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in Jennifer’s disappearance and death.

Jennifer was last seen alive on 24 May 2019 while in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for her when she returned home from dropping their children off at school. Her body has never been found. Ms Troconis is accused of helping Fotis – her then-boyfriend – cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA.

Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence – even in a suicide note left behind – with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her own disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.

Jennifer – who had revealed she was afraid of her husband in divorce filings – was officially declared dead this January.

Opening statements begin on Thursday in Stamford, Connecticut.