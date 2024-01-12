Michelle Troconis trial – live: Bodycam reveals ‘blood spatter’ found in Jennifer Dulos’ garage
Michelle Troconis is accused of helping then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut in 2019
Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial
Bodycam footage has revealed that police officers spotted what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer Dulos’ garage on the day she was last seen alive.
Michelle Troconis’ trial got under way in court in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday – almost five years after Jennifer’s May 2019 disappearance.
At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer – whose remains have never been found – was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for the mother-of-five when she returned home from dropping their children off at school, attacking and killing her in the garage.
Fotis’ then-girlfriend Ms Troconis is accused of helping him cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA.
Fotis killed himself in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence – even in a suicide note left behind – with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.
Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.
Fotis Dulos claimed innocence in note left before death
Dulos insisted he was innocent in a note found near him, according to a court motion filed by his lawyers back in 2020.
In the note recovered by police officers, Dulos “declared his innocence of the infamous and heinous crimes that the state has accused him of and claimed his lawyers have the evidence to prove it,” his lawyers wrote in the filing asking a judge to order the state to preserve the note.
On the day Dulos was found unresponsive, he had been facing an emergency bond hearing where he could have been sent back to jail. The company that originally posted the $6 million bond had learned that two properties offered as collateral were subject to foreclosure and a third was overvalued.
Bodycam reveals ‘blood spatter’ found in Jennifer Dulos’ garage
Bodycam footage has revealed that police officers spotted what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer Dulos’ garage on the day she was last seen alive.
Michelle Troconis’ trial got under way in court in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday – almost five years after Jennifer’s May 2019 disappearance.
Footage played in court shows law enforcement officers searching Jennifer’s home in New Canaan after she was reported missing.
The officers are seen noting that there appears to be blood spatter on the front of her vehicle in the garage.
Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for the mother-of-five when she returned home from dropping their children off at school, attacking and killing her in the garage.
WATCH: Bodycam video of Jennifer Dulos search shows damage to SUV
Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing case for 40 years
As part of a 2021 court settlement, the lawyers for Fotis Dulos were banned from discussing the case for 40 years.
They were also ordered to return more than half the $250,000 retainer Dulos gave them shortly before his death.
Dulos died by suicide in 2020.
Michelle Troconis’ family show their support outside courtroom
“We know that she’s innocent. We trust that this is a fair trial and that the result is favourable for everybody,” Ms Troconis’ father told reporters outside the courtroom.
IN PICTURES: First day of Michelle Troconis trial
What happened to Jennifer Dulos?
Jennifer, a 50-year-old New York native, was last seen alive on 24 May 2019.
She and Fotis, who had been married for 13 years, were in the midst of a contentious divorce and child custody battle.
In the 2017 divorce filing, Jennifer wrote that she was “afraid” of her estranged husband and feared that he might “retaliate by trying to harm me in some way”.
She went on to say her husband had shown “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior”.
On the morning she was last seen alive, she had dropped the couple’s five children off at school in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan – where she had moved with them since leaving the family home.
She was reported missing by her friends about 10 hours later, after she failed to show up for appointments and stopped returning calls and texts.
Her 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was later found at a park near her home.
Did Fotis Dulos kill Jennifer Dulos?
A little over a week after Jennifer was reported missing, Fotis and his then-girlfriend Ms Troconis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Investigators said that Fotis had been spotted on surveillance footage driving to and from New Canaan on the day Jennifer went missing, in a pickup truck belonging to one of his employees.
Footage later captured Fotis – this time with Ms Troconis riding in the front seat of the vehicle – stopping in Hartford, with Fotis seen tossing garbage bags into more than 30 trash bins in the area.
Inside the trash bags, investigators found clothing belonging to Jennifer and plastic zip ties that tested positive for her DNA.
A blood-like substance with Jennifer’s DNA was also found in the pickup truck, according to a warrant released by the Connecticut State Police in September 2019.
The owner of the truck told police Fotis had later told him to replace the seats in the truck and got “pushy” and angry when he didn’t.
Ms Troconis, who was living with Fotis in his Farmington home at the time, told investigators that he had the vehicle cleaned “because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there”, according to a warrant. She has denied knowing what was in the bags Fotis dumped.
Fotis and Ms Troconis were hit with further charges of tampering with evidence in September 2019.
Then, on 7 January 2020, Connecticut state police charged Fotis with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
Ms Troconis and Mr Mawhinney were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators said they believed Fotis had been“lying in wait” for Jennifer when she returned to her home after taking the children to school.
Police believe that Fotis attacked his estranged wife in her garage and then drove off with her body.
According to the arrest warrants, Fotis may have been motivated by money. Jennifer came from a wealthy background, while Fotis was $7m in debt and would have had some access to the children’s trust funds if she died.
Following the arrest, the couple’s five children, who were between the ages of 8 and 13 when she disappeared, went to live with her mother, Gloria Farber, in New York.
Full timeline of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance as her love rival faces trial over murder
After almost five years, the tragic case of Jennifer Dulos has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut as the trial of her dead husband Fotis Dulos’ lover Michelle Troconis gets underway.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Timeline of Jennifer Dulos’ case as love rival faces trial over murder
After almost five years, the tragic case of Jennifer Dulos has finally made its way into a courtroom in Connecticut as the trial of her dead husband Fotis Dulos’ lover Michelle Troconis gets under way. Rachel Sharp reports
Jennifer Dulos officially declared dead four years after disappearance
In August 2023, Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, 88, who has been caring for the five children since her daughter’s disappearance, filed a petition to the Darien-New Canaan Probate Court to declare Jennifer dead, NBC Connecticut reported.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:
Jennifer Dulos officially declared dead four years after disappearance
The mother-of-five disappeared from her Connecticut home in May 2019. Months later, her estranged husband Fotis was charged in her presumed death. Now, his lover is set to stand trial on conspiracy to commit murder in the case