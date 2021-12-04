Michigan school shooting - latest: Parents of accused student arrested
Follow the latest from Oxford, Michigan
Ethan Crumbley’s parents have reportedly gone missing after being charged with involuntary manslaughter over the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, three days after their 15-year-old son allegedly killed four classmates and wounwoundedothersded seven others.
Early on Saturday, officers found a vehicle believed to belong to the Crumbleys, a black Kia SUV with number DQG 5203, when they were searching for the couple. However, it was empty and the manhunt for the two continues.
The parents were set to be arraigned at 4pm Friday but they did not show up. Lawyers for the parents denied reports that they were missing and said they were “returning to the area” for the arraignment.
Ms McDonald revealed new details about contact the school had with the parents before the shooting. On Monday, the parents were notified that a teacher found Mr Crumbley searching for ammunition. Jennifer allegedly texted him later: “LOL I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”
On Tuesday morning, the parents attended a meeting with Mr Crumbley and administrators after another teacher found a note on his desk with a drawing of a handgun that read: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me.”
The parents allegedly insisted Mr Crumbley return to class, and three hours later he carried out the massacre. When she heard reports of an active shooter, Jennifer Crumbley allegedly texted: “Ethan, don’t do it.”
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley who is accused in the Oxford High School shooting, have been arrested in Detroit early on Saturday after their SUV was found during the search, officials have said.
The couple was found on the first floor of an industrial building on Bellevue Street, the spot where the car was seen around midnight on Friday.
Police say the owner of the building identified the black Kia SUV from the information shared by the police which led to their arreast.
“The owner of the building arrived and saw the car in the back parking lot, knew it didn’t belong there, went to investigate," Undersheriff Mike McCabe told the Detroit Free Press on the finding of the car.
The couple was arrested at about 1.45pm.
An SUV believed to be belonging to the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has been spotted by the police in Detroit’s east side area.
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been missing since they were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday.
Officers identified the vehicle, a black Kia SUV with number DQG 5203, around 1am on Saturday when they were searching for the couple, deputy chief Rudy Harper of the Detroit Police Department told the Detroit Free Press. The vehicle was empty.
A search is underway in Detroit after a woman believed to be Jennifer Crumbley was seen walking away from the vehicle, according to journalist Brian Entin quoting an official with the Oakland county sheriff’s office.
The Crumbleys, who prosecutors say bought a gun for their minor son and were aware of his suspicious behaviour before the shooting, were scheduled to appear for their arraignment on Friday afternoon but never showed up.
While their attorney claims they haven’t fled and had contacted the police on Friday, several agencies including the US marshals are looking for the couple and a reward has been offered for any leads.
'We’re in this together', students, essential workers gather to support Justin Shilling's parents
Crowd of hundreds gathered outside Michigan’s McLaren Oakland hospital where the body of Justin Shilling, one of the four victims of the Oxford High School shooting, was kept on life support.
While his parents said their goodbyes to their 17-year-old son and the body was taken in for surgery, community members gathered outside with signboards for a honour walk — a common practice when a patient’s family chooses to donate organs.
The crowd consisted of students from Oxford High School, their friends, medical staff and emergency workers. Many of them wept and clapped for the Shillings as they appeared briefly on an overhead walkway. Some children held signs that read “Oxford Strong, RIP Justin”.
“We’re in this together” was written on the back of the jacket of a student who had gathered at the hospital.
Here are the highlights from the gathering:
ICYMI: The charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley
In a rare move, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, accused in the Oxford High School shooting, have been charged for involuntary manslaughter on the grounds that they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite clear signals.
James and Jennifer Crumbley bought a gun and made it available to their son as well as resisted his removal from school when they were called in a few hours before the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said.
A teacher saw Crumbley searching for ammunition on his phone when the parents were called. The mother subsequently contacted her son and told him in a text message: “Lol. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught,” according to the prosecutor.
She added that the charges against the couple are the strongest allowed under Michigan law.
Parents in the US are rarely charged in shooting incidents where a minor is involved, despite the fact that most minors get guns from a parent or an adult in the house, according to experts.
A Washington Post analysis of 105 school shootings between 1999 and 2018 found that the guns used were taken from the shooter’s home - or that of a relative or friend - in 84 cases.
However, only four of those cases saw adult owners of the weapons face criminal charges.
NBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos told the outlet that the case can perhaps “herald a new era of holding parents responsible for homicides committed by their children”.
The couple was scheduled to appear at an arraignment on Friday but they did not turn up. The police are now looking for them.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports on the seriousness of the charges against the couple and what punishment they could face.
How lawmakers in Washington are reacting to the Oxford shooting
The mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan, this week has shocked communities all across the country, Washington, DC, included.
Lawmakers like US Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chris Murphy of Connecticut both gave impassioned speeches in Congress about the killings.
Watch below:
Oxford high school shooting is the latest in a record two years of guns and violence
The mass shooting at a Michigan high school this week is the latest in a two-year stretch full of record gun sales and gun violence.
Here’s how The Independent has covered this alarming trend:
US gun sales break records as shops selling firearms declared essential
FBI processes 3.7 million background checks as gun control advocates warn against fear-buying during the Covid-19 outbreak
2020 confirmed as America’s deadliest gun violence year in decades
‘The collateral damage is unquantifiable, and it’s reaching almost everyone’
Americans buy record number of guns ahead of election
Gun sales expected to top 2016’s record, with Black people and women among new groups purchasing more firearms
Record gun sales in January after Capitol insurrection
Violent effort to overturn election result and start of Biden presidency both thought to have contributed to spike
Gun sales continuing to spike as officials say they fear summer of violence with crime rates rising
Gun sales surged during the pandemic and racial justice protests over the summer
Everything we know about Ethan Crumbley’s parents, who have been charged with manslaughter
Prosecutors in Michigan have charged the parents of alleged Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley with four charges each of involuntary manslaughter.
During a press conference on Friday announcing the charges, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said it was “impossible not to conclude” that the 15-year-old’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, could have done more to stop the mass shooting, which killed four students and injured seven people altogether. Here’s what we know about the Crumbleys, who haven’t been located and missed their scheduled arraignment on Friday.
ICYMI: ‘Ethan don’t do it’: Mother’s texts to Michigan shooting suspect revealed as parents charged with manslaughter
The mother of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four classmates at his Oxford, Michigan high school, sent him texts warning him not to get caught after the boy was found reading about ammunition on his phone while in class and telling him “don’t so it” after initial reports of shots fired at the school became public.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has the details.
Commentators compare missing Crumbley parents to fugitive Brian Laundrie
Social media commentators are comparing Ethan Crumbley’s missing parents to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest of interest and boyfriend of murdered travel vlogger Gabby Petito, who fled police before dying by suicide after a nationwide manhunt. Here’s some of our coverage on Laundrie:
Brian Laundrie shot himself in the head, family attorney says
Laundries hope cause of death confirmation will bring ‘closure’ to two families
Everything we know about Brian Laundrie as his remains are identified
FBI confirms human remains belong to Brian Laundrie
And here’s what some commentators online are saying about the parallels between the two cases:
What policy solutions could’ve stopped the Oxford mass shooting?
During a press conference on Friday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley was able to easily take his father’s gun out of an unlocked drawer the day of the mass shooting.
Other states and countries have tried numerous ways of reducing the risk of guns falling into the hands of young people, from safe storage rules to outright bans on firearms.
Here are some promising solutions that The Independent has covered in recent years.
These 4 countries have nearly eliminated gun deaths — here's what the US can learn
On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school, leaving 17 people dead and more than a dozen others injured.
Oregon bans guns from Capitol, demands safe storage in homes
Legislators have brought guns into the Oregon State Capitol for personal protection
