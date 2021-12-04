✕ Close Watch live: Michigan prosecutor announces charges against Ethan Crumbley's parents in school shooting

Ethan Crumbley’s parents have reportedly gone missing after being charged with involuntary manslaughter over the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, three days after their 15-year-old son allegedly killed four classmates and wounwoundedothersded seven others.

Early on Saturday, officers found a vehicle believed to belong to the Crumbleys, a black Kia SUV with number DQG 5203, when they were searching for the couple. However, it was empty and the manhunt for the two continues.

The parents were set to be arraigned at 4pm Friday but they did not show up. Lawyers for the parents denied reports that they were missing and said they were “returning to the area” for the arraignment.

Ms McDonald revealed new details about contact the school had with the parents before the shooting. On Monday, the parents were notified that a teacher found Mr Crumbley searching for ammunition. Jennifer allegedly texted him later: “LOL I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught.”

On Tuesday morning, the parents attended a meeting with Mr Crumbley and administrators after another teacher found a note on his desk with a drawing of a handgun that read: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me.”

The parents allegedly insisted Mr Crumbley return to class, and three hours later he carried out the massacre. When she heard reports of an active shooter, Jennifer Crumbley allegedly texted: “Ethan, don’t do it.”