Milwaukee: Six found dead in ‘horrific’ mass murder
Milwaukee police are investigating multiple homicides after the incident on Sunday afternoon
Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday, with local police currently treating the incident as a homicide.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office state that police responded to a house at around 3.45 pm to assist with a welfare check at a residence, where four men and one woman were discovered to be dead.
According to Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo, a sixth body was later found.
“Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo told CBS. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”
