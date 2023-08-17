Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A songwriter and model who co-wrote one of Katy Perry’s hit songs has mysteriously vanished and her loved ones fear someone is holding her captive.

Swedish-born Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page.

Her longtime friend Cecilia Foss told The Independent that it’s not like her to just vanish without a trace and the fact that her beloved 19-year-old cat Morris is also missing has made it even more of a mystery.

“My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her,” Ms Foss said, adding that Ms Leierth-Segura is not someone who would just disappear for seven weeks without responding to anyone.

“If she was going for a drive to clear her head, I get it,” Ms Foss said. “But it’s been seven weeks. And no one has heard from her. Nobody goes for a seven-week drive.”

Ms Leierth-Segura had already been missing for several weeks before her friends and family put the pieces together.

“She was always so busy with projects but when 10, 20, 50 of us discovered none of us had heard from her, we got really worried,” Foss said.

Camela Leierth-Segura has not been seen since the end of June (Courtesy of friends)

She said their friend Liz Montgomery, who was also alerted by Leierth-Segura’s sister, called for a welfare check and police responded to her last known address in Beverly Hills where the landlord informed them she had been evicted.

Neighbours told local news they hadn’t seen her in weeks. The usually well-tended plants on her balcony are now dead. There was no sign of her cat or her 2010 Ford Fusion with California plate 6KZJ725.

Foss said Ms Leierth-Segura had struggled after the pandemic hindered her ability to get modeling and acting work.

She had issues in the past with her landlord about rent, Foss said. But added that her friend knew many people she could have asked to stay with.

Ms Montgomery filed a missing person report and has been in close contact with her family in Sweden.

“They are devastated and overwhelmed,” Ms Foss said. “With them there and Camela here, I think it’s just very hard for her family to even comprehend that she is missing.”

Friends are concerned for the safety of Camela Leierth-Segura (Missing persons)

Ms Leierth-Segura’s last text message was sent on 29 June, and her Ford Fusion car was last seen on police cameras leaving Beverly Hills the following afternoon, 30 June. But it’s not clear who was driving the vehicle.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; Covid definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Ms Montgomery told The Los Angeles Times. “And there was no money coming in.”

It is not clear when exactly she was evicted or where she was staying afterwards.

In an Instagram post, Ms Montgomery also urged for help in tracking down the missing woman.

“This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023,” she wrote.

Camela Leierth-Segura’s 19-year-old cat Morris is also missing (Provided by Liz Montgomery )

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately.”

She added: “She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance. PLEASE spread the word, SHARE this post, and help us bring Camela home safely. Thank you for your support and assistance in this critical matter.”

“I’d like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been created by her sister Lisa and loved ones are hoping money will help bring in information to find her.