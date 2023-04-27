Mississippi jailbreak prisoner caught while on the run in Texas

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the four fugitives who escaped a Mississippi prison sparking a massive manhunt across the region has been captured while on the run in Texas, according to officials.

Prisoner Jerry Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley View, in Northwest Harris County on Thursday, according to a tweet from Mississippi’s Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Raynes is now being evaluated at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, says the agency.

Jerry Raynes captured near Houston, Texas (HCSO)

“Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing,” HCSO tweeted.

The arrest came the day after officials released stills from a security video of Raynes at a Texas service station after a stolen truck from Hinds County was found in the area.

The escaped prisoners have been named as Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Raynes, 51.

Officials say that they were discovered missing after a prison headcount at the weekend, and after the jail was placed in lockdown guards found two breaches, one in a cell and another in the roof.

Authorities believe that the men climbed out onto the roof at around 8.30pm on Saturday and camped up there before leaving at separate times, reported CNN.

Police say that Dylan Arrington fatally shot 61-year-old pastor Anthony Watts on Monday night after the victim pulled over to help the fugitive, who had wrecked a motorcycle he had previously stolen.

Arrington then allegedly stole Watts’ Dodge Ram and fled the scene.

On Wednesday morning, authorities in Leake County said in a statement that a suspect believed to be Arrington was barricaded inside a home on Conway Road. The house became engulfed in flames and the man fired shots from inside the residence, striking a law enforcement official in the leg.

A body in the house was formally identified as Arrington on Wednesday evening.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an administrative and criminal investigation into the escape, Sheriff Jones said. Once they are recaptured the inmates will face additional charges of escape and also possibly auto theft.