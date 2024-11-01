Mississippi man arrested for ‘having sex with his cousin’s pregnant dog’
Sanders was denied bond during his initial court appearance by a Jackson County Court judge
A man in Mississippi was arrested for allegedly having sex with his cousin's pregnant dog, according to local police.
Timothy Sanders, 31, was arrested after his cousin caught him sexually abusing a pit bull in Escatawpa, Mississippi.
The cousin is the owner of the dog. They told police that the caught Sanders pinning the dog down and having sex with it.
Sanders was arrested on Wednesday at his home on a misdemeanor charge animal cruelty and a felony charge of unnatural intercourse, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.
The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison with up to a $5,000 fine and an order to register as a sex offender.
Sanders was denied bond during his initial court appearance by Jackson County Court Judge Mark Watts.
He is currently jailed in Jackson County.