✕ Close Gunman arrested after killing 6 in Arkabutla, Mississippi

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Six people are dead after a series of shootings in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday, according to officials.

The killings took place outside of a store and inside of a home in the town outside of Memphis, Action News 5 reports.

”We have arrested the guy who did it,” the Tate County Sheriff’s office told NBC News.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials in investigating the shootings.

A suspect, Richard Dale Crum, has been charged with murder.

Witnesses described Mr Crum wearing camoflauge and holding a rifle.