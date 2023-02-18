Mississippi shooting – live: Suspect charged with murder for killing six as witnesses describe horror
Shootings occured across multiple locations
Six people are dead after a series of shootings in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday, according to officials.
The killings took place outside of a store and inside of a home in the town outside of Memphis, Action News 5 reports.
”We have arrested the guy who did it,” the Tate County Sheriff’s office told NBC News.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials in investigating the shootings.
A suspect, Richard Dale Crum, has been charged with murder.
Witnesses described Mr Crum wearing camoflauge and holding a rifle.
Photos: Mississippi police investigating multiple crime scenes after six killed in shooting
Gunman Richard Dale Crum is accused of killing six people across four different crime scenes on Friday.
Photos from Memphis-based Action News 5 show local sheriff’s deputies conducting a wide-ranging investigation.
Mississippi has ‘weakest gun laws in the country'
A gun control advocacy group says the Friday shooting in Mississippi should shine a light on the state’s lax gun laws.
“Mississippi has the weakest gun laws in the country and the highest gun death rate,” Everytown for Gun Safety wrote on Twitter on Friday. “More lives claimed by more senseless, preventable gun violence.”
ATF assisting investigation into Mississippi shooting
The New Orleans office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Exposives is helping local officials investigation the Arkabutla shooting, it announced on Friday.
The Mississippi state police are also joining the investigative effort, alongside Tate County officers.
A timeline of the Arkabutla shooting
Authorities are proving new details about the shooting of six people in the small town of Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday.
Tate County sheriff Brad Lance told the New York Times the shooting began around 11am, when suspect Richard Dale Crum killed an apparent stranger at a convenience store.
From there, the alleged gunman drove to the home of his ex-wife and shot her, as well as struck a man who was in the home at the time.
Next, he went to a residence behind his house, shooting a man who investigators believe is Mr Crum’s stepfather, as well as another woman in the house at the time.
Last, he shot two more men on a road near his own home.
“We don’t have violent crime in the community very often,” Sheriff Lance told the paper. “It’s a very safe community.”
‘My hometown is hurting'
Those connected to the small town of Arkabutla, Mississippi, are reeling from the news that six people were killed during a series of shootings on Friday.
“I never imagined something like this would happen in Arkabutla,” Brian Lentz of Northwest Mississippi Community College wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To know that one of the crime scenes was on the same road where my parents still live makes this even more unsettling. My hometown is hurting, y’all. This is tough…”
Arkabutla has a population of just 289 people.
One shooting was ex-wife’s home: sheriff
Richard Dale Crum allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife during a mass shooting that left six people dead in rural Mississippi on Friday.
Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CNN Mr Crum arrived at this ex-wofe’s home, shooting her and striking her fiancé.
Officials later arrested the alleged gunman in front of his residence.
Suspect in Mississippi shooting charged with murder
Richard Dale Crum, 52, has been charged with first-degree murder, after allegedly fatally shooting six people in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday afternoon.
More charges are expected.
“I think it’s crazy,” Arkabutla resident April Wade told The Associated Press. “You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.
Photo shows Mississippi shooting suspect Richard Dale Crum
Officials have released a booking photo of Richard Dale Crum, 52 , who is accused of killing six people in the small town of Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday.
‘This is supposed to be a peaceful place’
Witnesses are describing the horrible scenes of a Friday shooting in Mississippi shooting that left six people dead.
“I heard the gunshot from inside my house,” Ethan Cash told WREG. “I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun.”
“I go up to a truck where a guy got shot at, and I check his pulse and make sure he’s okay — he’s already gone at this point,” he continued. “I had a moment where I could have saved someone’s life and I missed it, man...This is supposed to be a peaceful place, and I don’t understand.”
Mississippi had ‘long gun,’ witness says
The alleged gunman who killed six people in the rural town of Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Friday was “dressed in camouflage with a long gun,” an eyewitness told local news.