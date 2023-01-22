✕ Close SWAT team reaches suspect white van involved in standoff connected to LA mass shooting

A body was found inside a van involved in a standoff and possibly linked to a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

A SWAT team in Torrance breached the white cargo van after a standoff unfolded for more than two hours at the intersection between Hawthorne and Sepulveda.

The incident, and the suspect inside, are believed to be linked both to the mass shooting in Monterey Park that left ten dead and ten others injured, and a separate situation in the neighbouring city of Alhambra in which the gunman was disarmed by bystanders and then fled in a white van.

It was previously reported by CNN that the man involved in the standoff may have shot himself. Around 1pm PST, officers finally closed in the van and entered the vehicle to find a body on the driver’s seat, according to ABC.

Meanwhile, a picture has been released of the suspect in the Saturday night shooting. The gunman was described as an Asian male, between 30 and 50 years old.