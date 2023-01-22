Monterey Park shooting news - live: Body found as police breach white van linked to suspect
Police are probing a possible link between the shooting at the Monterey Park venue and a separate incident at the Lai Lai ballroom in Alhambra
SWAT team reaches suspect white van involved in standoff connected to LA mass shooting
A body was found inside a van involved in a standoff and possibly linked to a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
A SWAT team in Torrance breached the white cargo van after a standoff unfolded for more than two hours at the intersection between Hawthorne and Sepulveda.
The incident, and the suspect inside, are believed to be linked both to the mass shooting in Monterey Park that left ten dead and ten others injured, and a separate situation in the neighbouring city of Alhambra in which the gunman was disarmed by bystanders and then fled in a white van.
It was previously reported by CNN that the man involved in the standoff may have shot himself. Around 1pm PST, officers finally closed in the van and entered the vehicle to find a body on the driver’s seat, according to ABC.
Meanwhile, a picture has been released of the suspect in the Saturday night shooting. The gunman was described as an Asian male, between 30 and 50 years old.
SWAT team reaches suspect white van involved in standoff
A SWAT team in Torrance breached a white cargo van that had been involved in a standoff just moments before, ABC reports.
The network reports that a body could be seen on the driver’s seat of the van.
CNN previously reported that the suspect in the standoff — a situation that could be linked to the mass shooting on Saturday — may have shot himself.
The situation is unfolding at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance.
Police withholding name of the suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the different law enforcement departments investigating the shooting in Monterey Park will not be releasing the name of a suspect, whose picture has been released.
Mr Luna said that releasing a name could potentially jeopardise the investigation, and a possible arrest.
Meanwhile, CNN report that a suspect involved in a standoff with police — a situation that could be linked to the mass shooting on Saturday — may have shot himself.
The situation is unfolding at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance.
Torrance police on scene with a SWAT team have swarmed a white van potentially linked to a suspect inside the vehicle.
Suspect in standoff may have shot himself, sources say
According to a CNN report, a suspect involved in a standoff with police — a situation that could be linked to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday — may have shot himself.
The situation is unfolding at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance.
Torrance police on scene with a SWAT team have swarmed a white van potentially linked to a suspect inside the vehicle.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna had previously confirmed that witnesses in a separate incident in Alhambra — which police said could be linked to the mass shooting in Monterey Park — had seen a suspect flee the scene in a white cargo van.
The second incident in Alhambra occurred approximately 20 to 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park.
Mall across the street from standoff on lockdown
Employees at a mall near the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance, where a standoff is underway, have been told to hunker down, CNN reported.
The standoff may be linked to the deadly shooting at a dance ballroom studio in Monterey Park that left ten people dead and ten others injured.
Monterey shooting suspect pictured for first time
Police have released an image of the suspect in a Monterey Park mass shooting as officers in Torrance, California, have a white van believed to belong to the shooter surrounded.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has the story:
Monterey shooting suspect pictured as police in standoff with white van
The suspect was described as driving a white cargo van
Police surround white cargo van in Torrance
Police in Torrance, California, which is located outside Los Angeles, identified a white cargo van and have surrounded it with police vehicles, including SWAT vans and armoured BearCat vehicles.
The armoured vehicles were positioned directly behind and in front of the van to prevent the suspect from driving away from the scene.
Initial reports from an ABC 7 broadcast suggest that police used a drone to get a better view of the interior of the van.
Mr Luna said it was “too early” to determine whether or not the shooting was racially motivated, but said “everything is on the table.”
“But, who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?” he asked during a press conference.
Police release image of suspect
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has released a picture of the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting.
The gunman is believed to be an Asian male, between 30 to 50 years old.
Law enforcement said the man is likely wearing a leather jacket, a beanie and glasses.
His name has not been released.
Standoff potentially linked to Monterey shooting unfolding near LA
Reports have emerged of a standoff near Los Angeles, per ABC.
The situation is unfolding at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance.
Torrance police on scene with a SWAT team have swarmed a white van potentially linked to a suspect inside the vehicle.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna had previously confirmed that witnesses in a separate incident in Alhambra — which police said could be linked to the mass shooting in Monterey Park — had seen a suspect flee the scene in a white cargo van.
The second incident in Alhambra occurred approximately 20 to 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred in Alhambra and we have investigators on scene trying to determine if there is a connection,” Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said during a Sunday press conference.
Mr Luna said the suspect entered the studio with a gun, but was disarmed by patrons at the business.
“A male Asian suspect walked into a dance hall with a firearm and some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him and that individual took off,” Mr Luna said during a press conference on Sunday. “Some witnesses in that area are describing a white cargo van, we don’t know though at this time if it’s connected.”
No injuries were reported in Alhambra.
In Monterey Park, ten people were killed and ten others were injured.
Monterey Park shooting suspect may ‘have been motivated by jealousy'
A prominent member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Law enforcement has not corroborated that information, saying only that the suspect is believed to be an Asian male between 30 and 50 years old.
Chester Chong said that the owner of the dance ballroom studio was hosting a party at the time the shooting took place. He alleged that the gunman was the husband of a woman attending the gathering.
The shooting occurred as the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park prepared to officially begin the Lunar New Year celebrations.
President Joe Biden condemns Monterey Park mass shooting
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he continues to monitor the situation after a gunman opened fire inside a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, during the Lunar New Years celebrations.
“Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park,” he tweeted.
“I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier on Sunday that the President was briefed by Homeland Security on the shooting.