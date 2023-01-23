Monterey Park shooting news – live: Huu Can Tran, 72, identified as gunman after body found in white van
Septuagenarian suspect of the Star Ballroom attack died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff, sheriff says
SWAT team reaches suspect white van involved in standoff connected to LA mass shooting
A man found dead after a police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, the Los Angeles County sheriff has confirmed.
Robert Luna told reporters that officers found the man, identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff.
Mr Luna said police found "several pieces of evidence" that links the suspect to both the mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 dead and 10 others injured, and a separate situation in the neighbouring city of Alhambra in which the gunman was disarmed by bystanders and then fled in a white van.
The evidence includes a handgun which may be illegal in California.
Meanwhile, of the 10 people injured, seven remained hospitalised Sunday night, with at least one person in critical condition.
The Monterey Park massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since 24 May 2022, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Recap: Monterey Park gunman dead after killing 10 in attacks on dance studios
Authorities are searching for a motive behind the attack on a dance studio in Monterey Park amid Lunar New Year celebrations, which left 10 people dead and at least 10 wounded, sending a wave of fear through Asian American communities nationwide.
The suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in which authorities say he fled after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting on Saturday night.
Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said on Sunday evening that within three minutes of receiving the call, officers arrived at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. There, they found carnage inside and people trying to flee through all the doors.
"When they came into the parking lot it, was chaos," Mr Wiese said.
The suspect was carrying what Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and a second handgun was discovered in the van where he died.
About 20 to 30 minutes after the first attack, the gunman entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in the nearby city of Alhambra. But people wrested the weapon away from him and witnesses said he fled in a white van, according to Luna.
The van was traced in Torrance, another community home to many Asian Americans, about 34.5 kilometres from that second location.
After surrounding the vehicle for hours, law enforcement officials swarmed and entered it. A person's body appeared to be slumped over the wheel and was later removed. Members of a SWAT team looked through the van's contents before walking away. The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since 24 May, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Congresswoman Judy Chu said she still has questions about the attack but hopes residents now feel safe.
"The community was in fear thinking that they should not go to any events because there was an active shooter," Ms Chu said, speaking at Sunday's news conference.
Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people on the eastern edge of Los Angeles and is composed mostly of Asian immigrants from China or first-generation Asian Americans. The shooting happened in the heart of its downtown where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. A police car was parked near a large banner that proclaimed "Happy Year of the Rabbit!"
Video: Monterey Park shooting suspect found dead after police standoff
Two ‘heroes’ who disarmed Monterey Park gunman
Authorities in California have credited two members of the public who helped disarm the 72-year-old suspect responsible for a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday.
According to Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna, the suspect, identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra after the first attack at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
But he was disarmed by two community members, he said, who he called “heroes” for saving lives.
Here’s more from Sravasti Dasgupta:
Two ‘heroes’ hailed for disarming Monterey Park gunman and saving lives
Suspect fled after weapon was wrestled off him and was later found dead in a van
Authorities search senior community centre linked to Monterey shooter
Authorities have served a search warrant to a senior living community in Hemet where Huu Can Tran, the Monterey Park shooting suspect, was believed to be living, according to a local media reporter.
Cristy Fajardo, a reporter with FOXLA, tweeted quoting neighbours that the 72-year-old moved here about a year ago.
Monterey Park massacre fifth mass killing this month
The Monterey Park massacre was the nation's fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since 24 May 2022, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
According to the data by the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive, there have been more shooting incidents in 2023 than there have been days.
It is only the 22nd day of the year and there have already been at least 36 shooting incident in the United States so far, the organisation's data shows.
Earlier, an Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the US shows that 2022 was one of the nation's worst years with 42 such attacks — the second-highest number since the creation of the tracker in 2006.
The database defines a mass killing as four people killed, not including the perpetrator.
California governor visits Monterery Park
California governor Gavin Newsom met residents of Monterey Park impacted by the shooting late on Sunday, according to his Twitter post.
The governor once again called for “real gun reform at a national level.”
“Spent time in Monterey Park today meeting with leaders and those impacted by this terrible tragedy. The strength of this community is incredible,” he wrote.
“No other country in the world is terrorized by this constant stream of gun violence. We need real gun reform at a national level.”
‘Impact on our community has been really profound’: Locals reel under Lunar New Year shooting
It was a joyful kickoff to the first Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park since before the pandemic, with large crowds filling the streets in the majority Chinese American city near Los Angeles for live entertainment, carnival rides and plenty of food.
But the celebrations were marred by tragedy on Saturday night after a gunman entered a ballroom dance hall and opened fire, killing 10 people, wounding 10 more and sending panicked revellers into the streets.
Sunday's festivities were cancelled, though some Lunar New Year celebrations went on in neighbouring cities also home to large Asian-American populations.
The massacre sent shock waves through Asian American communities around the nation, prompting police from San Francisco to New York to step up patrols at Lunar New Year celebrations in their own cities.
Read more:
Asian community reeling after Lunar New Year shooting
A joyful kickoff to the first Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park since before the pandemic was marred by tragedy after a gunman opened fire inside a dance hall, killing 10 people in the majority Asian city near Los Angeles
What we know about Huu Can Tran, the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
The police have identified Huu Can Tran, a septuagenarian, as the only suspect in the mass shooting at Monterey Park in California that left 10 people dead.
The 72-year-old was a regular at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and used to give informal lessons when he met his ex-wife two decades ago.
People close to the suspect said he used to frequent the dance studio but it's not clear when was the last time he visited the site before the shooting.
Not a lot is known about the motive behind the mass shooting at this point as authorities work to identify victims and investigate the case.
He died from self-inflicted injuries after a standoff with the police, authorities confirmed, adding that evidence found in his van has linked him to both Monterey Park and Alhambra shooting incidents.
My colleague Sravasti Dasgupta has more:
What we know about the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
At least 10 were killed and 10 others injured in shooting on first night of Lunar New Year celebrations
Monterey Park dance studio was popular among older patrons
The Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly shooting took place on Saturday was a popular venue among middle-aged and senior people, locals said.
The dance studio opened in 1990, and its website features many photographs of past Lunar New Year celebrations showing patrons smiling and dancing in party clothes in its large, brightly lit ballroom.
Most of its patrons are middle-aged or seniors, though children also attend youth dance classes, a teacher at the studio who asked to not be named, told Reuters.
“Those are normal working people,” the teacher said. “Some are retired and just looking for an exercise or social interaction.”
A flyer posted on the website advertised Saturday night’s new year party, running from 7.30pm to 12.30am on Sunday.
The city of about 60,000 people has for decades been a destination for immigrants from China and was described by locals as a quiet, peaceful, beautiful place where everybody knows each other and helps each other.
Around 65 per cent of its residents are Asian, according to US census data, and the city is known for its many Chinese restaurants and groceries.
The gunshots were mistaken by some for new year fireworks, according to Tiffany Chiu, 30, who was celebrating at her parents’ home near the ballroom.
“A lot of older people live here, it’s usually really quiet,” she said. “This is not something you expect here,” she told the news agency.
Gunman frequently visited Monterey Park dance studio, people close to him say
The California shooting suspect frequently visited the dance studio where 10 people were killed and met his ex-wife there two decades ago, several close acquaintances have reportedly said.
Huu Can Tran, the suspected gunman who allegedly killed 10 people on Saturday before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt, used to give informal lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, his ex-wife, who did not want to be identified, told CNN.
The two met for the first time at the popular community centre two decades ago and got married. While she said the 72-year-old was never violent to her, she added that he could be quick to anger.
The couple got divorced in 2005.
Another long-time acquaintance was quoted by CNN saying that the gunman used to be a frequent presence at the dance studio. However, it isn't clear when was the last time he visited.