A man found dead after a police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, the Los Angeles County sheriff has confirmed.

Robert Luna told reporters that officers found the man, identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff.

Mr Luna said police found "several pieces of evidence" that links the suspect to both the mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 dead and 10 others injured, and a separate situation in the neighbouring city of Alhambra in which the gunman was disarmed by bystanders and then fled in a white van.

The evidence includes a handgun which may be illegal in California.

Meanwhile, of the 10 people injured, seven remained hospitalised Sunday night, with at least one person in critical condition.

The Monterey Park massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since 24 May 2022, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.