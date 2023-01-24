✕ Close SWAT team reaches suspect white van involved in standoff connected to LA mass shooting

Surveillance footage captured the terrifying moment a heroic 26-year-old wrestled a gun away from accused mass shooter Huu Can Tran before he could embark on a second horror shooting rampage in California.

The video shows Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old coder whose family runs the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, disarming Tran just minutes after the 72-year-old shot dead 10 victims at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in nearby Monterey Park.

“I needed to get the weapon away from him, disarm him, or else everyone else would have died,” heroic Mr Tsay told ABC News on Monday.

After being tackled by Mr Tsay, Tran fled the scene.

On Sunday, he was tracked down to a parking lot in Torrance where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a white van during a standoff.

A motive for the massacre remains unknown, though acquaintances revealed he had ties to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Meanwhile, the first victims killed have now been identified. Friends said Ming Wei Ma, the owner of the studio was killed as he heroically ran towards the gunman to try to stop the massacre. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office named two women, My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, as victims.

All eleven of those who died were over the age of fifty. Another nine were injured.