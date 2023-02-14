✕ Close Michigan State University shooting: Three killed, suspect confirmed dead

Michigan State University police have revealed the gunman as being 43-year-old Anthony Wayne McRae. His body was found off campus after hundreds of police officers were called in to aid the operation while he was still on the loose.

Police said he died because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he was in contact with law enforcement before dying by suicide.

Law enforcement said during a press conference on Tuesday that a caller’s tip led police to the shooter.

Three people were killed and another five wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired shortly after 8.30pm Monday near Berkey Hall, an academic building at the East Lansing campus. Police also identified a secondary location at the Michigan State University Union building.

At a press conference after midnight, authorities announced that the alleged shooter had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

None of the eight victims have been named. The five wounded were transported to Sparrow Hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.