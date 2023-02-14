MSU shooting – live: Suspect named as Anthony McRae after three killed at Michigan State University campus
Police say suspect was in contact with law enforcement before dying by suicide
Michigan State University police have revealed the gunman as being 43-year-old Anthony Wayne McRae. His body was found off campus after hundreds of police officers were called in to aid the operation while he was still on the loose.
Police said he died because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he was in contact with law enforcement before dying by suicide.
Law enforcement said during a press conference on Tuesday that a caller’s tip led police to the shooter.
Three people were killed and another five wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.
Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired shortly after 8.30pm Monday near Berkey Hall, an academic building at the East Lansing campus. Police also identified a secondary location at the Michigan State University Union building.
At a press conference after midnight, authorities announced that the alleged shooter had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
None of the eight victims have been named. The five wounded were transported to Sparrow Hospital.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
The suspected gunman accused of killing three and injuring five at Michigan State University (MSU) has been named as 43-year-old Anthony McRae.
The gunman had opened fire on Monday night at a residential hall and a student union building, triggering panic and chaos as students evacuated the premises.
Mr McRae was named as the shooter on Tuesday morning. He died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound as police closed in on him.
Authorities previously said the suspect had no known affiliation with the university and the motive for the shooting was unclear.
The first shots were fired at Berkey Hall at 8.18pm on the campus’s north side, before further gunshots were heard at the Snyder-Phillips Hall, around 650m away.
On Tuesday, University police revealed the gunman as being 43-year-old Anthony Wayne McRae. His body was found off campus.
Law enforcement said during a press conference on Tuesday that a caller’s tip led police to the shooter. Police said they haven’t established a possible motive, saying that they don’t know why he carried out the shooting.
“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point,” Chief Rozman said, adding that this would be a focus of the investigation.
McRae was wearing dark trousers, red shoes, and a denim jacket at the time of the shooting. Large parts of his face was shielded, he had clothing pulled over his mouth and a baseball hat covering some of the rest of his face.
Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said during a press conference on Tuesday morning that all three of this who were killed were students at the school. He noted that at least two people died and several were injured at Berkey Hall.
They said on Tuesday that a search warrant had been carried out on a residence connected to the suspect.
‘Daughter escaped through a window’
Chilling accounts around Monday’s mass shooting continue to emerge.
Mike and Natalie Popoulias told the Detroit Free Press that they sped their vehicle from Jackson to MSU campus, after their daughter, attending a class in Berkey Hall, informed them about hearing gunshots.
“I heard somebody get shot, mom. It’s terrifying. I could smell the gunpowder,” their daughter, a sophomore studying psychology, texted the family.
She told them she jumped out of the window from what they believe is a first-floor room, and made it back to her residence hall that was in lockdown Monday night.
On Tuesday, University police revealed the gunman as being 43-year-old Anthony Wayne McRae. His body was found off campus after hundreds of police officers were called in to aid the operation while he was still on the loose.
Police said he died because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he was in contact with law enforcement before dying by suicide.
The first shots were reported to police at 8.18pm and students were initially made aware around 8.30pm. In text messages, they were told to follow the “run, hide, fight” protocol.
The gunfire prompted a manhunt for the shooter that included hundreds of officers and led the school’s around 50,000 students to shelter in place.
The campus is located in East Lansing, around 90 miles from Detroit. Reports of shootings came from the social science building Berkey Hall and the MSU Union not far away.
Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said during a press conference on Tuesday morning that all three of this who were killed were students at the school. He noted that at least two people died and several were injured at Berkey Hall.
The suspect believed to have shot eight people at Michigan State University has been found dead, police said in a midnight briefing. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after “contact” with police off campus, said the authorities.
“The suspect in the incident was located outside the MSU campus,” said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department. “And that suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The authorities did not disclose the name of the suspect, and said that it is too early to know the motive of the shooter.
While the shooting incident was still active police released images of the suspect and described him as a “Black male, shorter in stature” wearing red shoes, a jeans jacket and a baseball cap.
Campus police said they were investigating if he had some type of affiliation with the university.
“There’s a lot that we don’t know at this point,” Mr Rozman said. The suspect “was contacted by law enforcement off campus” at some point, he said, adding, “that scene is being investigated as a crime scene.”
At least three people are dead and five wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU), police say.
A lone gunman is believed to have been responsible for the shootings across two campus locations, including a residential halls and the student union building.
Police told a news briefing shortly after midnight that the suspect had shot himself dead after leaving campus.
Police are seeking witness accounts to help them put together the sequence of events and investigate Monday night’s mass shooting.
It has asked those with any information to call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.
The FBI, also involved in the case, said informants can reach the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
MSU students allowed to go home, as authorities lift campus lockdown
A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark.
Students were released from a night of lockdown after the gunman allegedly died of a self-inflicted wound. Campus activities, however, will remain suspended for the next 48 hours.
Aidan Baldwin, a 19-year-old freshman from Waterford who was sitting in a pickup truck with his aunt and uncle, told the Wall Street Journal that he spent most of night locked in a bathroom with a roommate, calling friends to check on them, monitoring news and letting parents know he was safe.
“For the first half hour it was OK, but after it got to be two or three hours, it got pretty nerve-racking. It felt more real,” he said. Responding to the reports of the gunman’s death, Baldwin said: “It’s gonna sound bad but I felt kind of relieved, just that we could move around.”
'Go, go, go'
Local television news footage taken during the door-to-door search showed students filing past heavily armed police outside campus buildings in the cold night air, their arms raised above their heads in an “active shooter” evacuation ritual that has become commonplace on US school campuses.
Alexis Dinkins, an MSU sophomore who was inside Akers Hall, a dormitory on campus, told the Detroit News she heard people barricading doors and shouting, “Go, go, go” as the incident unfolded.
As she and other fled the dorm, they encountered police who told them to go to a nearby bus stop.
“We don’t feel safe anywhere,” the Detroit News quoted her as saying as she stood with a group of students on a campus sidewalk after leaving Akers. She described the situation as “terrifying”.