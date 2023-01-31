Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder.

Forty-one-year-old Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with a second-degree murder charge, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference.

On 7 January, Karon Blake was shot by Mr Lewis, who had “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Karon was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Mr Contee said his department, in consultation with the US Attorney’s Office, had gathered enough information to apply for an arrest warrant ultimately signed by a judge. As part of the investigation, police collected video evidence and witnesses’ accounts.

At one point during the altercation between Mr Lewis and Karon, the minor reportedly yelled “I’m sorry,” “I’m a kid” and “I’m only 12” before he was fatally shot.

Mr Contee also challenged claims that authorities had taken “too long” to charge Mr Lewis, saying officials wanted to be thorough with the criminal probe before moving the case through the court system.

DC police had previously refused to release the name of the shooter, simply saying he was a city employee and had been placed on leave from his $75,000-a-year-job following the shooting.

“We wanted to be methodical, we wanted to be correct and not make any assumptions,” Mr Contee said on Tuesday. “We wanted to follow the evidence. There was somewhat of a self-defence claim that could have been made, Mr Lewis in this case is a licensed concealed carrier and was on his property when the shooting happened.”

Lee Smith, an attorney for Mr Lewis, told theWashington Post that the charges are unfounded and that his client “had dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.