In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP)

A teenage female gunman killed three children and three adults in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter was killed at the scene by police officers who were called to The Covenant School in the city on Monday morning, say officials.

“Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival,” officials said.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd,” Metro Nashville PD tweeted on Monday morning.

The fire department confirmed that there were multiple people injured in the incident.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the department said in a statement.