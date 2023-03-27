Nashville school shooting live updates: Female suspect kills three children and adults at elementary school
Shooting take place at The Covenant School in city
A teenage female gunman killed three children and three adults in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
The shooter was killed at the scene by police officers who were called to The Covenant School in the city on Monday morning, say officials.
“Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival,” officials said.
“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd,” Metro Nashville PD tweeted on Monday morning.
The fire department confirmed that there were multiple people injured in the incident.
“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene,” the department said in a statement.
Highland Park survivor calls for gun control at Nashville scene
wow. a woman makes a passionate case for gun control during a press conference about the Nashville school shooting pic.twitter.com/tQDdSrBZZ6— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2023
Nashville police confirm seven dead including shooter after Christian school shooting
Officers took down female hooter on second floor of school
“Officers went to the gunfire. When they got to the second floor and saw the shooter, a female. There was a five-member unit that was on the second floor at the time,” MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said.
“We know at this point that this shooter is a female and appears to be in her teens, and her identification isn’t confirmed. She had two assault rifles and a handgun.
“She entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first school to the second floor. By 10.27 am, the shooter was dead.”
Police reviewing video from inside school
“This is a church that operates a private school. There were no metro police personnel assigned to that school of any kind,” said a police spokesperson.
Police say they took call at 10.13am shooter was shot and killed by 10.27, within 14 minutes. Police entered on the ground floor and heard gunshots on the second floor, where they took down the shooter.
It is believed that the shooter gained entry to the building via a side door.
Police say three children and three adults were victims
Police say that three children and three adults were killed by the female shooter, who was in turn shot dead by two police officers working in a five-officer team.
Police say that shooter was female
Police in Nashville say that the shooter was female and appeared to be in her teens. Officials say they are still trying to identify the shooter, who was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun.
Tennessee governor comments on shooting
Governor Bill Lee, who signed a bill in 2021 allowing most adults to freely carry a handgun in the state without a permit, offered his condolences on the school shooting.
I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023
As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.
Two adults also reportedly killed in shooting
Two adults were also killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, according to The Tennessean.
Senator Marsha Blackburn offers ‘prayers’ after shooting
Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 27, 2023
My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist.
Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.