Nashville school shooting – latest: 911 calls released as shooter Audrey Hale’s ‘infatuation’ revealed
Jill Biden attends a vigil in the city as Kevin McCarthy refuses to commit to gun control legislation
Nashville authorities have released chilling 911 from inside the Covenant School as a mass shooting took place that cost the lives of three children and three adults.
According to the Associated Press, the calls were made in hushed voices urging dispatchers to send help, with gunfire and crying children heard in the background.
Earlier, hundreds of protesters flooded the Tennessee state capitol on Thursday morning to demand lawmakers take action on guns in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.
Meanwhile, a manifesto written by the Nashville school shooting suspect Audrey Hale will soon be released by officers investigating Monday’s deadly attack on The Covenant School in the Tennessee city, according to reports.
Pupils Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged nine, and staff members Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill were shot dead when an armed assailant identified by police as Hale, 28, a former student of the private Christian elementary school, burst into the building and opened fire.
No motivation for the attack has yet been established but on Wednesday it emerged that Hale had previously posted on Facebook about the death of a romantic partner, according to a former teacher, offering a possible clue.
What we know about the victims of the Nashville school shooting
Here’s a reminder of what we know about them.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney were the nine-year-old children killed
Funerals set for three of Nashville school shooting victims
Funeral arrangements were disclosed for one of the adults and two of the children who were killed in this week’s school shooting in Nashville, as the grieving city mourns the victims of the horrific attack that transformed what should have been a normal day of school on a bright, sunny morning into wrenching tragedy.
Heartbreaking new details continued to emerge about the lives of the three adults and three 9-year-old students who police say were killed during the shooting Monday at The Covenant School.
The children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Also killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; Mike Hill, 61, a custodian; and Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher.
More on the funeral service for the victims in this report:
Funerals set for 3 of the Nashville school shooting victims
AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tweets over Nashville shooting
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments blaming gender-affirming care for Monday’s events in Nashville.
Almost immediately after the story broke, Ms Greene pointed to the shooter’s supposed gender identity in a series of tweets as malicious as they were illiterate.
“How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “Everyone can stop blaming guns now.”
Responding after a House vote on Monday evening, Ms Ocasio-Cortez justly slammed the remarks.
“It’s absolutely disgusting and she should be looking into a mirror as to why she’s defending and posing with the same weapons that are being used to kill children, teachers and educators,” she told The Independent.
Eric Garcia has more.
AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic tweets over Nashville shooting
Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy
Protesters flood Tennessee capitol building to demand action from state lawmakers
Nashville shooting 911 calls capture terror inside school: ‘I’m hearing more shots, please hurry!’
Nashville authorities released the recordings on Thursday.
Nashville shooting 911 calls capture terror inside school
‘We need to fight harder, scream louder’: Nashville youth at school shooting vigil share their anger
First lady Jill Biden and singer Sheryl Crow stood before hundreds in Nashville as mourners held candles, prayed and shared their frustration at yet another deadly school shooting on American soil, writes Sheila Flynn from Tennessee.
‘We need to fight harder, scream louder:’ Nashville youth share their anger at vigil
First lady Jill Biden and singer Sheryl Crow stood before hundreds in Nashville as mourners held candles, prayed and shared their frustration at yet another deadly school shooting on American soil, writes Sheila Flynn
Democrats criticise GOP over gun policies
Chilling 911 call captures terrified caller inside Nashville school during shooting 5tRvZl6s
Lawmaker calls for ‘revival’ after Nashville shooting
A Tennessee lawmaker who said that gun violence cannot “be fixed” by politicians has now called for a “revival” in the wake of the Nashville shooting.
Congressman Tim Burchett made his latest comments on Fox News after being heavily criticised for his immediate comments after the Covenant School killings.
“As I’ve stated, we’re a sick nation,” he said. “We need to repent and, honestly, we need a revival. It’s made a lot of people mad that I’ve said that, but it really is. There’s no other answer for it.”
And he blamed the reaction to his comments on people not liking the “thoughts and prayers” response often given by Republicans after mass shootings in the US
“I think they come back to me and say, ‘Look what your prayers have done for us,’ and the people doing the praying aren’t the ones doing the shooting.”