The Nashville school shooting suspect’s chilling final messages have come to light, where the gunman issued a dark warning to a friend that “something bad is about to happen” minutes before killing six in a horror attack.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old transgender man who used he/him pronouns, sent a series of direct messages to friend Averianna Patton via Instagram on Monday morning.

In the harrowing messages sent at 9.57am, Hale revealed plans to die by suicide telling Ms Patton “this is my last goodbye” and that she would soon be reading about it on the news.

“One day this will make more sense,” Hale wrote.

“I’ve left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Just 16 minutes later – at 10.13am – law enforcement received the first 911 call reporting shots fired inside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hale had allegedly entered the Christian elementary school and opened fire inside, killing three small children and three staff members.

Hale, a former student at the school, was captured on surveillance footage stalking the corridors for victims.

Responding officers shoot the gunman dead at 10.27am.

Ms Patton, a former middle school basketball teammate of Hale, said that her friend had a history of mental health struggles.

In the messages, shared with NewsChannel5, Hale wrote: “So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note.

“I’m planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!!

“You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

She continued: “This is my last goodbye. I love you [heart emoji] See you again in another life. Audrey (Aiden).”

Ms Patton, a former middle school basketball teammate of Hale who shared the messages with NewsChannel5, responded telling her friend “you have so much more life to live”.

Hale wrote back saying that “I just need to die” and that “my family doesn’t know what I’m about to do”.

Ms Patten told NewsChannel5 that she contacted the Suicide Prevention Help Line at 10.08am to try to get her friend help.

“Audrey has shared with others that she had been suicidal in the past and I knew to take this serious,” Ms Patton told NewsChannel 5.

Then, at 10.13am, Ms Patton said she called the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to tell them about the situation.

She said she was told to contact Nashville’s non-emergency number.

That same minute, her former teammate was allegedly carrying out a mass shooting at the elementary school.

“I called Nashville’s non-emergency line at 10.14am and was on hold for nearly seven minutes before speaking with someone who said that they would send an officer to my home,” she said.

At 3.29pm, an officer finally came to her home to speak to her, she said.

By that point, she had learned from the news and from friends what Hale had done.

“After phone calls from friends and Audrey’s name was released as the shooter at Covenant Nashville school, I learned that Audrey was the shooter and that she had reached out to me prior to the shooting,” Ms Patton said.

“My heart is with all of the families affected and I’m devastated by what has happened.”

Ms Patton said that she believes there could have been more urgency from authorities when she contacted them about the chilling messages from Hale.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.