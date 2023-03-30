Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1680142407

Nashville school shooting – latest: Audrey Hale’s post about partner’s death revealed as motive still unknown

Jill Biden attends a vigil in the city as Kevin McCarthy refuses to commit to gun control legislation

Graeme Massie,Maroosha Muzaffar,Joe Sommerlad
Thursday 30 March 2023 03:13
Bodycam footage shows Nashville police searching Christian school for gunman

Jill Biden attended a candlelight vigil in Nashville on Wednesday night to honour the three children and three adults who were murdered at the Covenant school in the city.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has said that the White House is looking into his visiting the city in the wake of the latest US school shooting.

“That’s underway now,” Mr Biden said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”

Earlier it emerged that the shooting suspect, Audrey Hale, had previously posted on Facebook about the death of a romantic partner, according to a former teacher.

Art college instructor Maria Colomy, who taught Hale at the Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, recalled a social media post from the shooter “openly grieving” the unknown individual and said that Hale had announced the bereavement and asked to be addressed as Aiden and by masculine pronouns from then on.

An investigation continues into the shooter’s possible motives for embarking on Monday’s massacre at a private Christian elementary school in the Green Hills suburb of the Tennessee city.

In addition to Peak, three children aged nine – Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney – were shot dead on Monday, as were staff members Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill, the former since described as a hero for selflessly running towards the attacker to protect her charges.

Meanwhile, Nashville police chief John Drake has said that Hale was “under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder” before the killings and had hidden seven legally purchased weapons at her family home.

Police said that the suspect, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun on Monday, was a former student at the school who had methodically planned the attack and may have harboured “resentment” against the institution.

Recommended

1680141937

We must reject the transphobic narrative around Nashville

‘The right is the radicalized threat to public safety, not the LGBTQ community. Here are the receipts to prove it.’

We must reject the transphobic narrative around Nashville | Voices

‘The right is the radicalized threat to public safety, not the LGBTQ community. Here are the receipts to prove it.’

Graeme Massie30 March 2023 03:05
1680139892

College football coach sheds tears as he calls for ‘change’ after Nashville school shooting

Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key, whose mother was a school teacher, became very emotional he spoke to reporters.

“Something has to change… somebody watching… please do something,” he urged.

Graeme Massie30 March 2023 02:31
1680138277

White House says Republicans ‘lack courage’ for meaningful gun reform

White House press secretary says the lack of a response from the GOP is ‘unacceptable’.

White House says Republicans ‘lack courage’ for meaningful gun reform

White House Press Secretary says the lack of a response from the GOP is ‘unacceptable’

Graeme Massie30 March 2023 02:04
1680136896

Democrat and Republican in Capitol shouting match over gun safety: ‘Calm down? Children are dying!’

New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman had been giving a furious speech to reporters in a corridor when Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie tried to butt in.

Democrat and Republican in gun safety shouting match: ‘Calm down? Children are dying’

New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman had been giving a furious speech to reporters in a corridor when Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie tried to butt in

Graeme Massie30 March 2023 01:41
1680134520

ICYMI: Nashville students ‘randomly targeted’ in Christian school shooting, police confirm

Metro Nashville police chief John Drake says investigators are still seeking an exact motive for Audrey Hale’s attack, having suggested the shooter harboured resentment against the institution.

Nashville students ‘randomly targeted’ in Christian school shooting, police confirms
Graeme Massie30 March 2023 01:02
1680130918

Democrat lawmaker interrupts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic rant to raise assault weapons ban

Far-right has latched on to identity of Nashville shooter to fuel transphobic hatred.

Democrat lawmaker interrupts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic rant

Far right has latched on to identity of Nashville shooter to fuel transphobic hatred

Graeme Massie30 March 2023 00:01
1680129838

Permit no longer required to buy handgun in North Carolina

Previously residents needed a permit from their local sheriff to complete the purchase of a handgun.

But the Republican-controlled state legislature overrode the veto of Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, the first time in the state since 2018 reported the Associated Press.

The House voted 71-46 to implement the bill which removed the system whereby sheriffs carried out criminal background checks and character evaluations of anyone applying for a handgun permit.

Graeme Massie29 March 2023 23:43
1680128878

Kevin McCarthy breaks silence on Nashville, no commitment to gun legislation

The Republican Speaker of the House was asked about the shooting, which left three children and three adults dead at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee, by CNN.

“We want to see all the facts, we need to get the facts,” Mr McCarthy, a lawmaker from California, told the news network Wednesday.

When asked what that meant, Mr McCarthy refused to make any further comment.

People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

(AP)
Graeme Massie29 March 2023 23:27
1680128098

One of Nashville police heroes identified as former Marine Corps rifleman

Marine veteran Michael Collazo was one of the two Nashville police officers who ran towards gunfire and took down shooter Audrey Hale.

Officer Collazo served in the Marine Corps from 2010 to 2016 as an 0311 Infantry Rifleman, according to Task and Purpose.

He left the Corps as a sergeant and was last stationed with the 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Division in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Officer Collazo has received the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Officials have said that both Officer Collazo and Officer Rex Englebert both shot at and took down the shooter at Covenant School on Monday.

Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo

(MNPD)
Graeme Massie29 March 2023 23:14
1680127078

Joe Biden considering Nashville trip

The president said on Wednesday that planning was being done about a possible Tennessee trip.

“That’s underway now,” Mr Biden said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”

Mr Biden has previously visited Monterey, California, Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas following mass shootings.

Pictures of the victims killed in a mass shooting on Monday at The Covenant School are fixed to a memorial by Noah Reich from the non-profit Classroom of Compassion, near the school on March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Getty Images)

Graeme Massie29 March 2023 22:57

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in