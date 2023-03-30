Nashville school shooting – latest: Audrey Hale’s post about partner’s death revealed as motive still unknown
Jill Biden attends a vigil in the city as Kevin McCarthy refuses to commit to gun control legislation
Jill Biden attended a candlelight vigil in Nashville on Wednesday night to honour the three children and three adults who were murdered at the Covenant school in the city.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has said that the White House is looking into his visiting the city in the wake of the latest US school shooting.
“That’s underway now,” Mr Biden said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”
Earlier it emerged that the shooting suspect, Audrey Hale, had previously posted on Facebook about the death of a romantic partner, according to a former teacher.
Art college instructor Maria Colomy, who taught Hale at the Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, recalled a social media post from the shooter “openly grieving” the unknown individual and said that Hale had announced the bereavement and asked to be addressed as Aiden and by masculine pronouns from then on.
An investigation continues into the shooter’s possible motives for embarking on Monday’s massacre at a private Christian elementary school in the Green Hills suburb of the Tennessee city.
In addition to Peak, three children aged nine – Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney – were shot dead on Monday, as were staff members Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill, the former since described as a hero for selflessly running towards the attacker to protect her charges.
Meanwhile, Nashville police chief John Drake has said that Hale was “under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder” before the killings and had hidden seven legally purchased weapons at her family home.
Police said that the suspect, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun on Monday, was a former student at the school who had methodically planned the attack and may have harboured “resentment” against the institution.
ICYMI: Nashville students ‘randomly targeted’ in Christian school shooting, police confirm
Metro Nashville police chief John Drake says investigators are still seeking an exact motive for Audrey Hale’s attack, having suggested the shooter harboured resentment against the institution.
Permit no longer required to buy handgun in North Carolina
Previously residents needed a permit from their local sheriff to complete the purchase of a handgun.
But the Republican-controlled state legislature overrode the veto of Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, the first time in the state since 2018 reported the Associated Press.
The House voted 71-46 to implement the bill which removed the system whereby sheriffs carried out criminal background checks and character evaluations of anyone applying for a handgun permit.
Kevin McCarthy breaks silence on Nashville, no commitment to gun legislation
The Republican Speaker of the House was asked about the shooting, which left three children and three adults dead at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee, by CNN.
“We want to see all the facts, we need to get the facts,” Mr McCarthy, a lawmaker from California, told the news network Wednesday.
When asked what that meant, Mr McCarthy refused to make any further comment.
One of Nashville police heroes identified as former Marine Corps rifleman
Marine veteran Michael Collazo was one of the two Nashville police officers who ran towards gunfire and took down shooter Audrey Hale.
Officer Collazo served in the Marine Corps from 2010 to 2016 as an 0311 Infantry Rifleman, according to Task and Purpose.
He left the Corps as a sergeant and was last stationed with the 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Division in Smyrna, Tennessee.
Officer Collazo has received the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Officials have said that both Officer Collazo and Officer Rex Englebert both shot at and took down the shooter at Covenant School on Monday.
Joe Biden considering Nashville trip
The president said on Wednesday that planning was being done about a possible Tennessee trip.
“That’s underway now,” Mr Biden said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”
Mr Biden has previously visited Monterey, California, Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas following mass shootings.