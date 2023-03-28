Police release chilling CCTV footage of Nashville gunman shooting way into school

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have released chilling surveillance footage that showed the suspected shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The footage shared on Twitter by Metro Nashville Police showed the shooter, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a Honda Fit car, parking, and then proceeding towards the school.

Hale is seen shooting down the glass double doorway of the school before opening fire on students and staff.

Footage also shows Hale walking around the school, around different hallways armed with an assault rifle, coming in and out of different rooms.

Police said: “Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol.”

Police said that the 28-year-old fired a number of rounds inside the school building.

“She was armed with these three guns and significant ammunition,” police said while releasing images of the weapons.

Hale, who is believed to be a former student at Covenant Presbyterian Church School, was shot dead by police on an upper floor of the school.

Police have identified the suspected shooter by their name at birth; Hale reportedly was a transgender man who used he/him pronouns, though law enforcement officials initially described the suspect as a woman in the aftermath of the shooting. Police did not provide another name.

In answer to a question as to whether Hale’s transgender status might have any bearing on a motive, Metro Nashville Police chief John Drake said: “There is some theory to that. We’re investigating all the leads and once we know exactly, we will let you know.”

Chief Drake said Hale was not believed to have any previous criminal record.

Officials have identified the three school children and three adults killed in the private Christian elementary school.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all aged or nearly 9, were fatally shot.

Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both age 61, were also among the six victims.

According to The Tennessean, this is the fifth school shooting in the Nashville area since 2011 and the first since 2018.