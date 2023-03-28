✕ Close Nashville police confirm seven dead including shooter after Christian school shooting

Police have released surveillance footage that showed the suspected shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The footage shared on Twitter by Metro Nashville Police showed the shooter, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a Honda Fit car, parking, and then proceeding towards the school.

Hale was killed at the scene by police officers who were called to The Covenant School in the city on Monday morning.

Police said that the shooter, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, gained entry to the building via a side door and was a former student at the school.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the shooting.

Katherine Koonce, 60, is listed on The Covenant School’s website as “head of school” and was one of the adult victims of the shooting say police. The other adult victims were named as Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both were 61.