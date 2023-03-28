Nashville school shooting – live: Police release surveillance video from school as victims identified
Shooting took place at The Covenant School in Tennessee city
Nashville police confirm seven dead including shooter after Christian school shooting
Police have released surveillance footage that showed the suspected shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
The footage shared on Twitter by Metro Nashville Police showed the shooter, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, arriving in a Honda Fit car, parking, and then proceeding towards the school.
Hale was killed at the scene by police officers who were called to The Covenant School in the city on Monday morning.
Police said that the shooter, who was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, gained entry to the building via a side door and was a former student at the school.
Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all aged nine, died in the shooting.
Katherine Koonce, 60, is listed on The Covenant School’s website as “head of school” and was one of the adult victims of the shooting say police. The other adult victims were named as Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both were 61.
Police release chilling CCTV footage of Nashville gunman shooting way into school
Hale is seen shooting down the glass double doorway of the school before opening fire on students and staff.
Footage also shows Hale walking around the school, around different hallways armed with an assault rifle, coming in and out of different rooms.
Police said: “Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9-millimetre pistol.”
Read the full story by Sravasti Dasgupta here:
Police say the shooter was armed with three guns
Nashville reporter says mother-in-law worked at school where six people were killed
A Nashville reporter has described how her mother-in-law was working at The Covenant School when a shooter opened fire, killing three adults and three children.
Hannah McDonald of NewsChannel 5 Nashville said during a broadcast that her mother-in-law “was outside of the school and she heard gunshots, she had just gotten back from her break”.
She said that her mother-in-law worked at the front desk at the school.
Alex Apple, the husband of Ms McDonald, tweeted that his mother had been at the school when the shooting took place.
“This one hits close to home,” he said. “My mom has worked at The Covenant School for nearly two decades. Even my prayers feel inadequate right now.”
School staff member ‘was outside of the school and she heard gunshots, she had just gotten back from her break,’ reporter says
Three children, 9, named among six victims in Nashville Christian elementary school shooting
Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged 9, were fatally shot by Audrey Hale.
School community in ‘shock’ as they grapple with grief
The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee where a shooter killed three children and three adults said it was in shock.
In a statement to WSMV Nashville, the school said: “Our community is heartbroken. We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing.
“Law enforcement is conducting its investigation, and while we understand there is a lot of interest and there will be a lot of discussion about and speculation surrounding what happened, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received, and we are tremendously grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to protect our students, faculty and staff.
“We ask for privacy as our community grapples with this terrible tragedy — for our students, parents, faculty and staff.”
Nashville shooting suspect’s mother urged for gun control after past shootings, old Facebook posts reveal
Posts appear to have been taken down, writes Josh Marcus.
Nashville shooting suspect’s mom urged for gun control after shootings in posts
Posts appear to have been taken down
Families reunited after Nashville shooting
AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic comments over Nashville shooting: ‘Disgusting’
Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda’s comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy.
Eric Garcia has the story.
AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic comments over Nashville shooting
Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy
Police say ‘resentment’ at school may have motivated shooting
Audrey hale, 28, killed three children and three adults in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning.
“There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school,” Police Chief John Drake told Lester Holt of NBC News. “Don’t have all the details to that just yet and that’s why this incident occurred.”
The police chief said that the shooter had not appeared to target any individuals at the school.
“She targeted random students in the school ... whoever she came in contact with, she fired rounds,” Chief Drake said.
Victim Hallie Scruggs, 9, was daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor
Victim Hallie Scruggs, 9, was the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor, Chad Scruggs, the Nashville Presbytery confirmed to CBS News.
Police have identified Hallie along with two other children, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, also both 9, who were killed by the gunman at the Covenant School on Monday morning.
The adults who were killed have been named as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.
Hill worked as a custodian at the school, Peak was a substitute teacher and Koonce is listed as head of school on the school’s website.
Barack Obama: US ‘failing’ its children
“We are failing our children. Guns are now the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. Michelle and I mourn with the students and families of the Covenant School today, “ the former president tweeted.
We are failing our children. Guns are now the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 27, 2023
Michelle and I mourn with the students and families of the Covenant School today. pic.twitter.com/8X9qKKzB9d