A Vermont man has died while awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother at sea, federal authorities said on Thursday.

Nathan Carman, 29, was accused of the first-degree murder of his mother Linda Carman during a 2016 boating trip in what prosecutors alleged was a plot to inherit millions of dollars.

Carman pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder and had been due to go on trial in October.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip from a Rhode Island marina with his mother, during which his boat reportedly sank and his mother disappeared.

Carman was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days later, and his mother has never been found.

Prosecutors also accused Carman of killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, who was shot dead in his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013.

Chakalos’s killing was part of a scheme by Carman to obtain millions of dollars from his grandfather’s estate, they alleged. He had not been charged in that case.

Last May, Carman was arrested and charged with his mother’s murder. Prosecutors urged him to be held in custody pending trial as he was a flight risk.

Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.