Seventeen-year-old turns himself in for fatal O’Shae Sibley stabbing at Brooklyn gas station, report says

Graig Graziosi
Saturday 05 August 2023 14:37
<p>O'Shea Sibley was stabbed to death at a gas station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island </p>

O’Shea Sibley was stabbed to death at a gas station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island

(Facebook/O’Shea Sibley)

A 17-year-old who police believe fatally stabbed a man dancing outside a gas station in Brooklyn has reportedly turned himself in to authorities.

The teenager is now in police custody, according to CNN.

Police believe the teen stabbed O'Shae Sibley, a man who was dancing and posing to a Beyonce song at a gas station with his friends on the day of the attack. A large group of men reportedly approached Mr Sibley and his friends and began hurling homophobic slurs at them.

The slurs and harassment eventually caused a confrontation, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Otis Pena, a witness, told police one of the men stabbed his friend, Mr Sibley, in the torso.

He died in the hospital.

Police are investigating whether or not the fatal stabbing was a hate crime.

