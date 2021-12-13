Taylor Pomaski: Police find human remains in search for former NFL player’s missing girlfriend

Twenty-nine-year-old was last seen in April

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 13 December 2021 00:14
<p>Former NFL player Kevin Ware</p>

Former NFL player Kevin Ware

(Courtesy of US Marshals)

Police in Texas have found human remains linked to the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr.

“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday.

Ms Pomaski has been missing since a house party on 25 April, where she was seen arguing with Mr Ware, her boyfriend of nearly a year.

The last two posts on the woman’s Facebook featuring Cinderella saying all she did was “suffer,” and a post two weeks later announcing her relationship with the former 49ers and Washington Football Team player, who is a person of interest in the case.

Mr Ware denies any wrongdoing.

“He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house,” his attorney Coby DuBose told KPRC. “He’s let them in his home, and that’s really all we’re going to say about that.”

The former NFL player, was arrested by US Marshals in June for a bond violation on an unrelated charge, following an arrest earlier in the year involving cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded AK-47.

He had been arrested and charged about a week before Pomaski’s disappearance after he was allegedly found with cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded AK-47.

The discovery of the remains was made with the help of Texas EquuSearch, a citizen search-and-rescue group, at a site in north Harris County, outside of the city of Houston.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the disappearance to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or the organisation CrimeStoppers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in