Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect released from hospital as details of troubled childhood emerge
Suspected gunman, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces at least five counts of murder charges
Army veteran gives account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman
Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing at least five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.
At least five people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries when the 22-year-old suspect stormed into an LGBT+ nightclub just before Saturday midnight and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.
The suspect was taken down by an Army veteran named Richard Fierro, with the help of a trans woman who stomped on the suspect.
“It’s the reflex,” Mr Fierro told reporters on Monday evening, describing how he ran across the room, grabbed the shooter’s weapon, pulled hm to the floor, and began hitting him with his own pistol.
On Tuesday President Joe Biden phoned Mr Fierro to personally thank him for “his bravery and his just instinct to act”.
Police named the five people who died as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance, listing their pronouns along with their names.
Club Q patron says it was a ‘sanctuary'
A Club Q regular who lost two friends in the shooting has described how it served as a "sanctuary" for him and his community.
According to Buzzfeed News, a man named Anthony, who did not want to give reporters his last name, said he expects to feel uncomfortable going out in public for a long time.
"That has always been one of my mom's biggest worries and concerns – going out and being gay and not having somewhere to go," Anthony said.
"But when I was welcomed into Q by a bunch of people, I knew that I had a home. I had a safe space, and they made sure that everybody knew that it was a safe space."
Prosecutors can’t explain why 2021 case was dropped
Colorado prosecutors still refuse to say why a case against the shooting suspect was dropped last June, citing state laws designed to shield acquitted defendants from discrimination.
Interviewed on CBS News earlier this evening, district attorney Michael Allen said he couldn't disclose anything about the previous arrest of suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich because any dismissed case is "almost automatically" sealed.
He pushed back on the news anchor's suggestion that dropping the case allowed the suspect to evade firearms regulations, saying: "You're jumping ahead a little bit to a conclusion that is not necessarily supported."
Mr Allen also discussed the nature of the hate crime allegations against Mr Aldrich, which are known in Colorado as "bias-motivated crimes".
"We would have to show that he had some sort of animus, that he specifically targeted some groups," he said.
"Sexual orientation is one of the groups that fall under that matrix. There's obviously some evidence here that he may have targeted the location for that reason."
Anti-trans conservatives double down on 'groomer' rhetoric
Some hardcore conservatives are already doubling down on "groomer" rhetoric against LGBT+ people in the wake of the shooting.
"Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting the castration and sexualisation of children," said anti-transgender campaigner Matt Walsh, who has referred to transition healthcare for under-18s as "molestation and rape" and "child abuse".
In this case, by the castration of children" he means providing puberty-blocking drugs or hormone replacement therapy to transgender children, and by "sexualisation" he appears to mean educating children about LGBT+ people.
Right-wing broadcaster Steven Crowder likewise said: "The Left melts down over mean tweets but celebrate the murdering of babies and child mutilation." By that he meant abortion and trans healthcare for under-18s.
Political pundit Ben Shapiro called it "cynical and ridiculous" to link anti-LGBT+ violence to anti-LGBT+ rhetoric, which he described as "noticing what the Left is doing with kids", while lawyer and commentator Kurt Schlichter said he would not "shut up about the abuse of children".
YouTuber Tim Pool went further, appearing to excuse violence against LGBT+ people as an understandable consequence of legislators' failure to "stop the grooming".
This kind of language is becoming routine on the hard right, conflating LGBT+ education, gender transition healthcare, and non-sexually-explicit drag shows with sexual abuse.
LGBT+ activists and terrorism researchers have warned that such claims lay the groundwork for violence against all LGBT+ people by dehumanising them and depicting their identities as inherently dangerous to children.
Full story: Anderson Lee Aldrich out of hospital
A tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that Mr Aldirch had been transferred to jail under the custody of the local county sheriff’s department
Although officials did not give any details about Mr Aldrich's injuries, we do know from witnesses that the shooter was forcibly subdued by a group of patrons led by local Army veteran Richard Fierro, 44.
Mr Fierro said he grabbed the shooter's pistol and repeatedly beat him with it, while another patron stomped on the attacker with her high heels.
Suspect released from hospital
Suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich has been released from hospital and transferred to jail, according to reports.
"CSPD has turned over custody of the Club Q suspect to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the jail. A photo will be released when available," said the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Mr Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and hate crimes and is scheduled to face a judge tomorrow morning via video link.
ICYMI: Who were the victims?
The five victims who lost their lives in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub have been identified.
A gunman burst into Club Q and opened fire just before midnight on Saturday, opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.
The suspect — identified by police as Anderson Aldrich, 22, allegedly shot five people; two bartenders, a mother-of-one on a night out, a transgender woman and a local man celebrating a friend’s birthday.
Police initially said 25 were wounded in the attack, but revised the figure down to 18 on Monday. Many suffered horrendous injuries and face a lengthy recovery.
Here’s what we know about those who died.
Who were the people killed in the Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub shooting?
Kelly Loving, Daniel Alston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green have been identified as the five victims of the Club Q shooting
Full story: Biden phones Club Q hero
Here's our full story on President Joe Biden's phone call with former Army veteran Richard Fierro, courtesy of my colleague Oliver O'Connell.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also noted that the attack happened on the evening of Transgender Day of Remembrance, lamenting that two more names have now been added to the list of transgender people murdered in 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for Colorado shooting response
Marjorie Taylor Greene was back causing controversy this week after she chose her response to the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado as a means for attacking Joe Biden on unrelated issues.
Ms Greene’s two-tweet thread addressing the attack that saw five killed and more than a dozen wounded surprised few; the tweets did not address the significance of the target nor the wave of hate that right-wing political figures have directed at LGBT people and transgender Americans in particular over the past few years.
John Bowden has the story.
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for response to Colorado shooting
Georgia congresswoman attacks Joe Biden for supposedly not addressing opioid epidemic
Witness says gunman was stomped by trans woman, not ‘drag queen’
A transgender woman who helped take down the Club Q gunman was misidentified in media reports as a drag queen, according to an actual drag performer who saw it happen.
In an interview with former Army major Richard Fierro on Monday, The New York Times reported that a "drag dancer" had helped him subdue the attacker by stomping on him with her high heels. Other outlets, including The Independent, picked up this detail.
But drag artist Del Lusional, who was performing at the club on the night of the shooting, said on Tuesday: "The one who saved my life and stomped the shooter’s face in was not a drag queen, she is a trans woman. Let’s not call trans women drag queens during this time of grieving over a transphobic attack.
“I was the only performer from the show in the building when it happened.”
She added that she believed Mr Fierro made an honest mistake, and said the woman is not yet ready to speak to the press.
The distinction is important because, although the lines can sometimes be blurred, drag is usually seen as a type of performance, with artists typically maintaing a separation between their drag persona and their usual self. By contrast, most trans people consider their gender as an innate and permanent part of their identity.
When The Independent became aware of Del Lusional's tweet early this morning, we made a judgement that her version was likely to be correct, and immediately began changing various headlines and stories to reflect the new information.
Still, I wanted to make this post now to clearly explain how the original claim came about. If you spot anything on our site that still describes the woman as a drag queen, send me an email at io.dodds [AT] independent.co.uk.
Joe Biden phones Richard Fierro to thank him
President Joe Biden has called Club Q hero Richard Fierro to personally thank him “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act".
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Mr Biden had just got off the phone with Mr Fierro, a former Army major and club patron who led the charge to subdue the attacker,
"The president just moments ago spoke to Richard and his wife Jess. He offered his condolences to them and also his support and he talked through what it’s like to grieve," Ms Jean-Pierre said.
Mr Fierro was assisted by another man named Thomas James and by an unknown trans woman who stomped on the gunman with her high heels.
