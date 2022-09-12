Jump to content
Live

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter’s trial to resume after one-week break

Defence will continue presenting its case on Monday

Rachel Sharp
Monday 12 September 2022 13:56
Parkland shooter's disturbing courtroom drawings released

The sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is set to resume in court in Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning, following a one-week break.

Cruz, then aged 19, murdered 17 students and staff members in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

The massacre remains one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors spent three weeks presenting graphic details of how Cruz plotted and carried out the attack, footage of him calmly going to a nearby Subway and McDonald’s in the immediate aftermath and heartbreaking testimony from the victims’ families.

Now, the defence will continue to present its case, where it seeks to show that Cruz suffered from behavioural and developmental issues and a troubled upbringing – and did not receive the appropriate help he needed.

1662987385

Sentencing trial to resume

The sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz will resume in Broward County Court at 9.30am ET on Monday morning.

Jurors were given a one-week break last week for the Labor Day holiday and because one of the attorneys had training scheduled for that time.

The defence will now resume its case, continuing to call witnesses to testify to Cruz’s troubled upbringing and behavioural and emotional challenges.

Rachel Sharp12 September 2022 13:56

